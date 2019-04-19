WWE News: Roman Reigns shows respect to new RAW star and welcomes him (Video)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.03K // 19 Apr 2019, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Cedric Alexander moved to WWE RAW during the Superstar Shake-Up. The former Cruiserweight Champion was welcomed to the main roster by none other than Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up took place earlier this week and we saw a lot of huge moves including AJ Styles heading to WWE RAW. Another top WWE star who was also on the move was former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander who will now be on the RAW roster going forward. Alexander was followed by fellow former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy moving to SmackDown the following night.

The Superstar Shake-Up also saw Roman Reigns move to SmackDown Live. On his first night on the blue brand. Reign hit WWE CEO Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch.

ALSO READ: 6 Strangest decisions WWE made during the Superstar Shake-Up

The heart of the matter

Cedric Alexander wrestled his last match on 205 Live against Oney Lorcan earlier this week and put over Lorcan on his way to RAW. After the match, 205 Live's Twitter shared a video of Roman Reigns welcoming Alexander to the main roster after his match:

.@CedricAlexander may have come up short against @_StarDESTROYER, but he had all the love and support from his #205Live brothers and The #BigDog himself @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/fEkcTA0C6f — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) April 17, 2019

What's next?

Going forward, the 'soul of 205 Live' will be on WWE's flagship show - Monday Night RAW. Alexander has most of the tools needed to be successful on the main roster and has definitely paid his dues on 205 Live, being one of the faces who helped establish the brand since its infancy.

As for the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns, he joined SmackDown Live on the second night of the Superstar Shake-Up. This is a huge move for the blue brand ahead of the show moving to FOX later this year. Don't be surprised to see Reigns challenging for the WWE Championship sooner rather than later.