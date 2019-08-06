WWE News: Roman Reigns talks about teaming with The Undertaker at Extreme Rules

The duo teamed up at Extreme Rules to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has now revealed that the most crucial thing that he had to remember when he teamed up with The Undertaker at Extreme Rules. The Big Dog recently revealed in an interview with Complex that he had to remember that the “spotlight” was not supposed to be on him in the match, as he teamed up with the “Legend”.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns and “The Dead Man” teamed up together at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to face off against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match. The match was one of the best matches of The Undertaker in recent times and he looked in fine shape, and delivered a really good performance, after the poor match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

The heart of the matter

Keeping that in mind, both the superstar himself and the WWE management possibly wanted to make amends to this poor showing. He was able to do this when he returned for yet another match and this time put on a great show.

Talking about it in a recent interview, Roman said,

The most important thing for me was to make sure he was feeling it out there. We were in Philly at Extreme Rules, whooping everyone's a--. You could see that confidence and swagger come out that only 'The Deadman' can show in his own way. It was really nice to see that.

Talking about his health after coming out of leukemia, he said that he is doing much better now. He is focusing more on him as an individual and is trying to help others in whatever way he can.

What next?

Well, it was a great match and The Undertaker once again proved to the world, why he is the best in the business and deserves all the respect that he can get. The WWE Universe will be now hoping that they get to see more of him in the near future, competing with stars like Reigns and more. Whether that actually happens or not, only time will tell.

(Thanks to Wrestling Inc for transcription_