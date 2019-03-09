WWE News: Roman Reigns talks about the possibility of The Usos leaving WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.83K // 09 Mar 2019, 04:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns understands that part of his family might be departing WWE soon

What's the story?

With the return of Roman Reigns to WWE, the former Universal Champion has been a hot commodity lately on the interview circuit.

He spoke with TalkSPORT following the WrestleMania 36 press conference in Tampa Bay yesterday. Wrestlingnews.com carried a report on the interview.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns' announcement of his leukemia's remission last week has set things up well for him with his return to WWE.

But things might be a little different as superstars like Dean Ambrose and The Usos have contracts that expire at the end of April 2019.

The heart of the matter

While in his home state of Florida for the WrestleMania 36 press conference, Reigns spoke about numerous topics, including the fact that his cousins, The Usos, might leave WWE after their contracts expire next month.

"I can only give them the advice that I would want and that is to be happy and that’s what I’ll tell them. Whatever that entails, do what you have to do to make you and your family happy. For me and my family, that’s having the same people around me that I’ve had and that’s the hard part is seeing people go. But, the cool part is, when people go, some people are introduced. As some old faces leave, we have new faces and new relationships and new bonds and new chemistry.”

He also spoke about how he puts pressure on himself to get them to stay, but knows that it is a business in the end.

“I think I put a little bit more pressure on myself to be more than just a friend and a peer,” Reigns said. “The Usos...obviously they are my family. But Dean is the same way. A lot of these guys are. That’s what people don’t realize, it’s not just these names that you know, but I’m so close to so many of these guys. When it comes down to it this is business and these men are businessmen and they’re going to have to take care of themselves and get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want.”

The report also mentioned that besides The Usos and Ambrose, Reigns said he is also very close with Finn Balor, The B-Team and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Advertisement

What's next?

Fastlane is this Sunday, and The Usos, Ambrose and Reigns all have big matches to take care of.

Once Fastlane is over, the build to WrestleMania will ultimately determine whether or not three of Reigns' closest allies and family will either decide to stay in WWE, or opt to leave once their contracts expire.

Advertisement