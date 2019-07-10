WWE News: Roman Reigns taunts Shane O'Mac following SmackDown Live

"The Big Dog" Roman Reigns has the momentum in his favor heading into Extreme Rules this Sunday.

What's the story?

Following the results of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns clearly has the momentum in his favor heading into Extreme Rules. With an assist by Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns was able to defeat Dolph Ziggler and one-up Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Reigns took the celebration to Twitter after SmackDown went off the air.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns will be teaming up with The Undertaker to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre this Sunday at Extreme Rules. The match will be fought under No Holds Barred stipulation, which basically means anything goes. After pulling one over on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW by having Cedric Alexandar pull a switch-a-roo for the original masked man "Gary", Reigns was out to redeem himself on SmackDown Live. With a little unexpected help from Kevin Owens, who had his own beef with Shane McMahon, Reigns was able to pick up the victory over Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns continued his celebration over on his Twitter page, as he proceeded to taunt Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Reigns spoke about how Shane O'Mac and "The Scottish Psychopath" have had a "terrible week".

A kick to the face from @CedricAlexander on #Raw.

A stunner from @FightOwensFight on #SDLive.

And on Sunday, a tombstone and spear from The Deadman and Me.



Damn, terrible week for y’all!#ExtremeRules — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2019

What's next?

WWE Extreme Rules will be live this Sunday night, July 14th, starting at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show getting things started at 6 p.m. The match involving Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Shane McMahon, and Drew McIntyre is expected to be one of the headlining mat mches to close out the show.

