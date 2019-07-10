×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results: July 9th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.86K   //    10 Jul 2019, 07:42 IST

What an explosive episode
What an explosive episode

SmackDown Live kicked off with a small video package that showed Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler arriving at the venue. The two broke out in a brawl in the parking lot and had to be broken apart by security and Shane McMahon.


Kevin Owens was told to go home as Shane said that the match between Ziggler and Owens was not going to happen. Owens' lip was busted open in the carnage.

Kevin Owens appeared out of the crowd to kick things off; he did not go home! KO said that he had a lot to say and that the McMahon family had said that they would give fans the power, but only Shane McMahon has the power and no one wants that.

Shane McMahon came out and gave the order to cut his microphone off. Owens grabbed another microphone and Shane McMahon went to the sound technician and cut him off again. Owens grabbed the commentator's mic and started to insult Shane before security came out and chased Owens out of the stadium.

Segment rating: A

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

The fight started off as Nakamura hit a Sunset Flip, but Balor countered with a Dropkick. Balor heated things up as he dropped Nakamura and hit an elbow on his throat for a near-fall. Nakamura caught Balor on the corner and hit a Sliding German Suplex. He lined up the Kinshasa, but Balor hit the Slingblade. Balor went to the top rope, but Nakamura stops him. 

The action spilled to the outside and Nakamura was able to line up and hit the Kinshasa on Balor. Balor finally managed to get in the ring, but Nakamura threw him out again. He decimated Balor on the outside, but Balor got into the ring again. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa and got the pinfall. 

Advertisement

Results: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Finn Balor

Match rating: A

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Heavy Machinery WWE Roman Reigns Finn Balor WWE Results Leisure Reading
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown (9th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live before Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (July 2)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: Aleister Black's opponent revealed, Former teammates clash
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (25th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Smackdown - Grading tonight’s show (2nd July 2019)
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Big return after 2 years, Unexpected plans for The Undertaker? (June 25th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Vince McMahon's rival to return, Popular star to be added to Extreme Rules title match?
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live: Nikki wins for Alexa, Knock on Aleister Black's door
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (June 25)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us