WWE SmackDown Results: July 9th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

What an explosive episode

SmackDown Live kicked off with a small video package that showed Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler arriving at the venue. The two broke out in a brawl in the parking lot and had to be broken apart by security and Shane McMahon.

.@FightOwensFight and @HEELZiggler wanted to start the #SDLive main event before they even got in the building...and now it's CANCELED! pic.twitter.com/Vb0AF4xFXe — WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2019

Kevin Owens was told to go home as Shane said that the match between Ziggler and Owens was not going to happen. Owens' lip was busted open in the carnage.

Kevin Owens appeared out of the crowd to kick things off; he did not go home! KO said that he had a lot to say and that the McMahon family had said that they would give fans the power, but only Shane McMahon has the power and no one wants that.

Shane McMahon came out and gave the order to cut his microphone off. Owens grabbed another microphone and Shane McMahon went to the sound technician and cut him off again. Owens grabbed the commentator's mic and started to insult Shane before security came out and chased Owens out of the stadium.

Segment rating: A

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

The fight started off as Nakamura hit a Sunset Flip, but Balor countered with a Dropkick. Balor heated things up as he dropped Nakamura and hit an elbow on his throat for a near-fall. Nakamura caught Balor on the corner and hit a Sliding German Suplex. He lined up the Kinshasa, but Balor hit the Slingblade. Balor went to the top rope, but Nakamura stops him.

The action spilled to the outside and Nakamura was able to line up and hit the Kinshasa on Balor. Balor finally managed to get in the ring, but Nakamura threw him out again. He decimated Balor on the outside, but Balor got into the ring again. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa and got the pinfall.

Results: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Finn Balor

Match rating: A

