WWE News: Roman Reigns to compete in six-man tag team match on Raw

Roman Reigns is still officially assigned to SmackDown Live

What's the story?

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns is set to join forces with The Usos in a six-man tag team match on the June 3 episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know…

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Shane McMahon in a one-on-one match at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

In the weeks leading up to the show, “The Big Dog” has taken advantage of the ‘Wild Card Rule’ by realigning with his real-life cousins, The Usos, on both Raw and SmackDown Live, while McMahon has recruited Elias and Drew McIntyre to work alongside him.

On last week’s Raw, McMahon defeated another one of Reigns’ cousins – Lance Anoa’i – before the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer came to his rescue. McIntyre then got involved and helped McMahon escape.

One night later, SmackDown Live ended with a victory for Reigns, who teamed with R-Truth to defeat Elias and McIntyre in the main event.

Elsewhere last week, seven days after The Revival defeated The Usos on Raw, the two rivals played backstage games against each other during a Memorial Day block party.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has announced that Roman Reigns and The Usos, aka The Bloodline, will take on Drew McIntyre and The Revival in a six-man tag team match on Raw.

Roman Reigns’ rivalry with Drew McIntyre has fumed ever since WrestleMania 35, while The Usos and The Revival are just getting started. This Monday night on Raw, the two grudges will collide in a Six-Man Tag Team Match that pits Reigns and his twin cousins against McIntyre and the cocky “Top Guys,” who are already one-up on The Usos following a victory two weeks ago. Which team will walk out of Raw with bragging rights?

What's next?

As well as Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The Revival, it has already been announced that The Undertaker will appear on the upcoming episode of Raw and that Brock Lesnar is preparing to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Universal champion Seth Rollins.

Once the show is over, all eyes will be on the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on June 7.