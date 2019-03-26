WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre confirmed for WrestleMania

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 135 // 26 Mar 2019, 07:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog vs. The Chosen One

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night Raw this week and accepted Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge.

The match will be Reigns' first singles bout since October 2018, when he was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship and undergo treatment for leukaemia.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns returned to the WWE earlier this year after announcing that his cancer was in remission. The former world champion reunited The Shield and defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

The Big Dog wanted to face Corbin in his first singles match on Raw, but McIntyre attacked him from behind and forced the match to be cancelled.

The heart of the matter

With the announcement of the Raw Women's Championship match being featured in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Reigns' streak of main events comes to an end before he was able to tie the all-time record.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan had five WrestleMania main events in a row, including his impromptu match against Yokozuna at WrestleMania 9 while Reigns had four WrestleMania main events in a row.

Reigns' most recent WrestleMania match that wasn't the main event was WrestleMania 30 when The Shield defeated Kane & The New Age Outlaws.

Despite most of the focus being on The Big Dog, this match will also be a significant milestone for his opponent as McIntyre enters competes at WrestleMania for the fourth time,

Advertisement

McIntyre made his Mania debut in 2010 when he competed in the last Money in the Bank match in WrestleMania history before the concept was given its own pay-per-view later that year. The man, formerly known as "The Chosen One", would also compete at WrestleMania 28 and 30 before he was released by WWE in 2014.

What's next?

Reigns and McIntyre could both use the win, but neither man would be too affected by the loss either.

Reigns winning his first WrestleMania match since recovering from cancer for a second time would a great story, but McIntyre could also use the legitimacy of defeating the biggest star in the company.

Advertisement