WWE News: Roman Reigns wants to feud with Daniel Bryan as a heel

Roman Reigns thinks Daniel Bryan would be the perfect opponent if he turns heel.

Would the 'Big Dog' vs Daniel Bryan get Reigns over as a heel?

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has recently addressed the calls for him to turn heel and indicated that he doesn't see any point, but he did say that if he were to turn heel he'd want to do so against current WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan is one of the hottest babyfaces the WWE have ever had in terms of popularity and crowd support. Roman Reigns is at this point probably the polar opposite, he's a good guy but the crowd don't seem to be behind him at all.

The heart of the matter?

Reigns recently spoke to ESPN UK and discussed a potential heel turn, basically writing it off altogether, however he did say that if you wanted to see him turn heel properly, Daniel Bryan would be the ideal opponent to do so.

"Y'all wanna see me turn heel? Put me in the ring with him. We can talk about so many different things, about wrestling and the different things that make up the art form and the performance, but when it comes down to it, it's about making people make a lot of noise."

Reigns thinks that the fact he's already getting a fair amount of heat, combined with how over Daniel Bryan is with a WWE crowd would make for one hell of a feud between the two Superstars.

"Obviously with the reactions and the way I stir up the crowd, I think it would make up for a pretty dynamic and electric atmosphere. Bryan is one of the best ever to mix it up in the ring, I have a lot of respect for him. To see someone like him on top and have it all taken away so fast, it's very scary."

What's next?

Say what you want about Roman Reigns, but he's spot on here. If you're a heel in the WWE it must be a dream to have an opponent like Daniel Bryan to make you look good and help cultivate that negative crowd reaction for you.

What do you guys think? Would a heel Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan have instant classic written all over it? Would fans in the crowd stop chanting random nonsense during a Reigns match if Bryan is the opponent? Have your say in the comments.