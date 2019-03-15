×
WWE News: Roman Reigns wants to make major changes to his character

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.59K   //    15 Mar 2019, 01:55 IST

The Big Dog
The Big Dog

What's the story?

Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, also known as Joe is better known to the WWE Universe as Roman Reigns. However, it looks like Reigns wants to show the WWE fans more of Joe in the coming weeks.

In a recent podcast interview with Sports Illustrated Media (via WrestlingInc.com), Roman Reigns talked about how he wanted to change his character in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns recently returned from a 5-month long sabbatical he had to take to battle Leukemia. The Big Dog revealed that his cancer was in remission and he is fit to compete.

Reigns banded with his Shield brothers for the last time at Fastlane in a winning effort against the team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Reigns had to say about wanting to change his character:

"I honestly think last week, that was one of my goals. I was like, 'OK, I knew the first week was gonna be crazy emotional, but I don't wanna be the guy who comes out there and everybody gets semi-sad or gets super heavy all the time.' I want people to have fun. I want to create escapism. It's like a mini vacation [for the fans] on their couch. Let's get into these storylines. Let's take all this positive sensitivity being sent to me and shift it and send it to people in need. That's where I'm at now, shifting all this positive energy from me to the people in need"

He further added that it would be "pretty neat" if he can show different sides to him in the coming time.

Here is what the former Universal Champion said about his real-life personality:

 "If you know me in real life, I'm kinda like my cousins [The Usos], I'm a bit of a clown, I act up, we goof off a lot. We're silly. We're big kids. We're always goofing around, trying to laugh. If I can add that in the next couple of years, those layers of being chilled out, little more comedy, a few different emotions, I think that would be pretty neat.
(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

What's next?

Judging by the events of this week's RAW, it looks like Reigns is set on a collision course with Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 35.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns manages to alter his "Big Dog" character in the coming weeks.

