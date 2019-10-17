WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville trade insults on Total Divas [Watch]

Ronda and Deville

Things are heating up between Sonya Deville and Ronda Rousey on Total Divas. The two recently exchanged insults on the show over their past MMA backgrounds. With both of them having a pedigree in MMA, it was a topic of contention among the two women.

Ronda debuts on Total Divas

A short while ago, WWE made a huge announcement in regards to the 9th season of Total Divas. Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville were both about to make their Total Divas debut.

Rousey is one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars in recent memory, courtesy her past accolades in the UFC. She made her WWE debut at last year's WrestleMania, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle and defeated Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. Rousey lost her RAW Women's title to Becky Lynch in the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history on this year's edition. She took time off after the loss and has now joined the cast of Total Divas. With Deville and Rousey both having past MMA experiences, fans couldn't wait to see these two interact on the show.

Ronda and Deville exchange shots

Ronda and Deville exchanged insults recently on the show, and this could be a sign that we just might get to see these two women clash inside the squared circle in the near future. It started when Deville talked to Carmella about a potential rivalry with Rousey.

"The storyline that needs to be had right now, is me and Ronda. My story is 'b***h, you came and took my spot.' Her story is 'b***h, I did it better.'"

Rousey wasn't impressed one bit with Deville's MMA background.

Well, I don't know if you can really call 2 amateur fights an MMA background.

I'm a professional at conflict, no b***h is getting that s**t for free out of me.

Here's what Sonya had to say in response:

When you're on the top of the pecking order, which is what Ronda is right now, you bring the lower people up, you don't put them down.

Ronda later talked with Natalya, and stated that whatever she said, was in character.

I don't know, what I said back to her, it's an in-character interview, and she's in-character saying s**t about me. I have to "in-character" say something back.

TONIGHT on @TotalDivas - @SonyaDevilleWWE invites me to fued, but did I accept too eagerly?

What’s in character or not in character? What personal and what isn’t? In @wwe its always hard to tell - Judge for yourself tonight 10/9c on E! @eentertainment pic.twitter.com/iT3ujwpFNd — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 15, 2019

