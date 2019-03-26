WWE News: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte to team up on next week's Raw

It's on!

What's the story?

WWE just announced that Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be competing in a 6-woman tag team match on next week's Raw.

The WrestleMania headlining trio would be facing off against The Riot Squad.

In case you didn't know. . .

The three women are going to make history on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, by main eventing WrestleMania for the very first time! WWE recently made the announcement on Twitter, followed by the official website.

A sea of wrestling personalities chimed in and took to Twitter to share their opinions on the groundbreaking decision.

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have been feuding with each other since a while now, and the match has gained tons of mainstream attention over the course of the past several months.

The heart of the matter

WWE just announced on Twitter that the three women are going to team up on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw, to take on The Riot Squad.

The women went on to face The Riot Squad in three successive matches on tonight's Raw, with Becky winning the "Beat The Clock" challenge by putting down Liv Morgan in record time.

Becky Lynch won the Beat The Clock challenge, narrowly defeating Ronda Rousey.

What's next?

With the intense animosity brewing between these three women, it would be interesting to see them tag along and be on the same side on next week's Raw.

It's no secret that Ronda Rousey hates Becky Lynch, thanks to Becky's insults on The Baddest Woman On The Planet on Twitter. Charlotte attacked Becky Lynch before her match tonight on Raw.

Will the WrestleMania main event be able to co-exist with each other, or will this match end with the three women beating the tar out of each other? Sound off!

