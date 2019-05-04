×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ronda Rousey details her hand injury on Stephen Colbert's show

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
458   //    04 May 2019, 23:56 IST

Ronda tells all to Stephen Colbert
Ronda tells all to Stephen Colbert

What's the story?

According to WrestlingInc, Ronda Rousey appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Mortal Kombat 11 where Rousey did voice work for the Sonya Blade character.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey mainevented WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. This would be the first time in WWE History where female wrestlers would be maineventing the show of shows. Ronda Rousey lost the WWE Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch along with Charlotte Flair who lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to The Man.

Ronda Rousey suffered a hand injury during the match which has put her out of action for the time being. She has even discussed about having a child while she's away from WWE but plans are up in the air at this time.

The heart of the matter

When Stephen Colbert asked Ronda Rousey about her hand injury Ronda Rousey responded stating,

I need to get better at faking it. This [injury] is from the main event at WrestleMania. There was a point in the match where where I was teasing that I was going to throw a girl through a table and then I went, 'Tables are for b----es!' And I threw the table. ... I was coming in hot, and I started punching and sometimes you catch a pinky with an elbow. I remember looking at my hand and seeing I had six knuckles. I was like, 'Man, I have to punch so much more after this.

Ronda Rousey and Stephen Colbert discussed the Mortal Kombat game as well as her fighting career. He even signed her cast "stay sweet."


What's next?

It's unknown at this time when Ronda Rousey will return to WWE. It seems that her injury will take time to heel. But in WWE, nothing's for sure.


Tags:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey was injured heading into WrestleMania 35 main event
RELATED STORY
Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch gives fitting reply to Ronda Rousey taunt
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals How She Got Injured At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon addresses Ronda Rousey's departure from WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey injured during WrestleMania main event
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Terrible update on Ronda Rousey's injury suffered at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch finally comments on botched WrestleMania ending
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey set for a historic entrance at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey says Becky and Charlotte need her to headline WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us