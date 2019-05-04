WWE News: Ronda Rousey details her hand injury on Stephen Colbert's show

Ronda tells all to Stephen Colbert

What's the story?

According to WrestlingInc, Ronda Rousey appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Mortal Kombat 11 where Rousey did voice work for the Sonya Blade character.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey mainevented WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. This would be the first time in WWE History where female wrestlers would be maineventing the show of shows. Ronda Rousey lost the WWE Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch along with Charlotte Flair who lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to The Man.

Ronda Rousey suffered a hand injury during the match which has put her out of action for the time being. She has even discussed about having a child while she's away from WWE but plans are up in the air at this time.

The heart of the matter

When Stephen Colbert asked Ronda Rousey about her hand injury Ronda Rousey responded stating,

I need to get better at faking it. This [injury] is from the main event at WrestleMania. There was a point in the match where where I was teasing that I was going to throw a girl through a table and then I went, 'Tables are for b----es!' And I threw the table. ... I was coming in hot, and I started punching and sometimes you catch a pinky with an elbow. I remember looking at my hand and seeing I had six knuckles. I was like, 'Man, I have to punch so much more after this.

Ronda Rousey and Stephen Colbert discussed the Mortal Kombat game as well as her fighting career. He even signed her cast "stay sweet."

What's next?

It's unknown at this time when Ronda Rousey will return to WWE. It seems that her injury will take time to heel. But in WWE, nothing's for sure.