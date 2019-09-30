WWE News: Ronda Rousey discusses breaking her hand at WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey

In a recent video uploaded on YouTube by Qwality TV and FyzioGym Revolution, Ronda Rousey spoke about the undergoing therapy to mend the little finger of her right hand which she injured at this year's WrestleMania.

In the video, Dr. Lyneil Mitchell of FyzioFym and Revolution Physical Therapy can be seen explaining to the viewers as to what kind of treatment Rousey has been taking to cure her broken finger.

The debut that shocked the world

Ronda Rousey shocked the entire WWE Universe when she made an unexpected appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble and confronted the then WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Asuka.

After transitioning from UFC to WWE, Rousey enjoyed a successful start with the company. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in a winning effort and enjoyed the better part of 2018 by being the WWE RAW Women's Champion.

After Becky Lynch won the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the 2019 Royal Rumble, she challenged Rousey for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35. Later, the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was added into the mix to make the match into a Winner Takes All Triple-Threat Match with both Rousey and Flair's titles on the line.

Becky Lynch eventually went on to make history by winning both the titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35 but Rousey suffered an injury that broke her little finger.

Current status of her injury

In the video, Ronda states that she was introduced to Dr. Lyneil Mitchell through one of their mutual friends. Dr. Lyneil Mitchell, who also treated Rousey's husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne when he underwent an ankle surgery.

She broke her finger when instead of punching Becky Lynch in her lower torso, her fist impacted with Lynch's elbow, thereby shattering her little finger in the process.

Rousey explained:

Yeah, I broke my hand, I'd say probably in the middle of my WrestleMania main event match and I was trying to like punch this girl (Becky Lynch) in like a safe spot which is basically the arms and the torso and in between switching between from arms to torso and arms to torso I caught her elbow with my pinkie and shattered it. I remember like looking down my hand saying like 'I wasn't supposed to be there' and I was like 'goddammit, keep punching on those hands.'

She added that after she shattered her knuckle, the surgeons put the broken pieces back together with alloy pins, which made her worried that she wouldn't be able to close her fist.

Rousey also added that there was a risk of infection on her right hand as the bones of her little finger were exposed due to the nature of the wound. She had to be kept under observation but insisted on not wearing a cast.

Fortunately for her, the hand movement has improved and she has gotten more flexible with her fist.

It is now only a matter of time as to when The Baddest Woman On The Planet will make her in-ring return. For now, we can only wish her a speedy recovery.

