WWE News: Ronda Rousey gives massive update on her WWE future

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 552 // 23 Apr 2019, 09:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey lost the WWE RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35, when Becky Lynch defeated her and Charlotte Flair to win both the RAW and SmackDown titles.

There were several reports doing the rounds that Rousey is done with WWE, following her loss at The Show of Shows. Now, Rousey has given a huge update on her WWE future.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey announced her arrival in WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and won the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam later in the year.

Also Read: WWE News: Ronda Rousey almost quit WWE in November

She held the title till WrestleMania 35, where she lost it to Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

In a recently released video on her YouTube channel, Rousey spoke about how she wanted to quit WWE in Novemeber, and that her run in WWE till WrestleMania 35 was not planned.

She revealed more about her future in the video.

As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f*ck everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again

Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.

Advertisement

(H/T ProWrestlingSheet)

What's next?

Rousey is still under contract with WWE, but it seems that she will be taking a break from the wrestling ring.