From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey reportedly training with 205 Live star to get ready for WrestleMania

Is Rousey gearing up for a WWE appearance?

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 09 Aug 2017, 12:33 IST

Ronda Rousey could appear at WrestleMania 34

What's the story?

According to a report from fightful.com, Ronda Rousey has expressed an interest in a professional wrestling run and has also spent some time training with Bryan Kendrick, who is a member of WWE's Cruiserweight Division.

In case you didn't know...

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey has always been a professional wrestling fan, and she even borrowed her nickname from the legendary Rowdy Roddy Piper. The California native made her most famous appearance on WWE programming at WrestleMania 31 in a segment also featuring The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. However, she was an active UFC fighter at the time, and a professional wrestling run just wasn't on the cards.

Also read: 5 Female Superstars that can be WWE's Ronda Rousey

Since then, Rousey has taken a hiatus from MMA, following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. She is now, in theory, free to receive a big payday from the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Ronda Rousey has started taking basic bumps and working with Brian Kendrick. Before the Cruiserweight Classic, the 38-year-old worked with a few WWE Superstars in recent years and helped them improve their in-ring work. Ergo, it comes as no surprise that he has been tasked with getting the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion ready for a potential WrestleMania appearance.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also weighed in on this subject recently and said that he expected Rousey to appear at a WrestleMania someday.

What's next?

In a UFC 214 media scrum, Dana White hinted that Rousey's MMA career was over and that an announcement was imminent. This means that there are no obstacles between Rousey and a big payday in professional wrestling. There should be more news about the California native's relationship with WWE in 2018 as WrestleMania draws closer.

Author's take

As a fan of both professional wrestling and mixed martial arts, watching Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring would be a surreal moment. The Rowdy One is probably my favourite combat sports athlete of all-time, and I cannot wait to see her contribution towards the world of sports entertainment.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com