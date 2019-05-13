WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals huge off-script moment on RAW before WrestleMania 35

A big shoot moment on RAW

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey recently had an in-depth interview with her real-life friend and UFC reporter Megan Olivi. In the interview, they went into depth about Rousey's life and career, including a reflection on her year-long odyssey in WWE.

She revealed that on the RAW before WrestleMania 35, there was a big moment where she went against orders, in what was a widely praised segment.

In case you didn't know...

While Rousey hasn't outright confirmed her retirement, it's fully expected that she won't be returning to WWE programming anytime this year. She revealed that she had a hand surgery - one that would put her out for months.

Apart from just that, she's been very public about the fact that she wants to start a family with her husband Travis Browne. With her future uncertain, WWE has decided to move on without Rousey, as it was fully expected..

On the RAW before WrestleMania 35, Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got into a massive backstage brawl that wrecked havoc across the arena.

The heart of the matter

If you recall the segment, there was a moment where Rousey and Lynch were handcuffed in the same car. Right after that, Rousey had kicked the window of the car, completely shattering it.

"I accidentally put a dent in the frame. and they were like 'You can't break this window now' and i was like 'I want to break this window'

She also revealed that when she did kick the window out, one of the glass shards went underneath and somewhat cut her right behind her thighs.

It certainly was interesting to see Rousey admit to one of the "shoot" moments that happened, because it actually made for very good television. Breaking the glass added to the shock value and did exactly what the objective was int he first place.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will likely not be coming back anytime soon, if at all. Becky Lynch, meanwhile, reigns supreme on both brands while Charlotte Flair continues her run on SmackDown.