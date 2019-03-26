×
WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals she never thought she'd make it to WrestleMania

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
248   //    26 Mar 2019, 09:43 IST

History in the making!
History in the making!

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey recently participated in a Q&A on her own website, revealing whether she thought she would headline WrestleMania one day.

Rousey stated that she never expected to become one of the first women to headline The Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

WWE recently made a huge announcement, stating that Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch are going to main event this year's WrestleMania. Several wrestling personalities reacted to the breaking news on social media.

This is going to be the first instance of women headlining the show.

The heart of the matter

Rousey said that she thought she would leave the company after Survivor Series, and never expected to end up headlining WrestleMania 35.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to have a full-blown career in the WWE. Me and Trav wanted to start having kids really soon and I wanted to be able to be a full-time stay-at-home mom and I pretty much just put aside a couple of months for me to go wrestle and just have fun and do whatever I did. I didn’t think I’d be able to be a great wrestler and have singles matches within 8 months. I honestly thought I’d only go until November. And I completely just fell in love with the business. And I really love it and I kind of took to it a lot faster than I thought I would. I thought that every match I would have to spend weeks and weeks and weeks of rehearsal, with just like the first WrestleMania and then I had no idea that by December I was having matches called on the fly with Nattie. You know what I mean? I didn’t know it was going to turn into this.”

What's next?

The Women's Revolution will reach its pinnacle at MetLife Stadium when the three women clash in front of 80,000 roaring fans, and millions watching at home.

Are you excited for WrestleMania's main event? Yay or Nay?

