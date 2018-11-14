WWE News: Ronda Rousey's Survivor Series Opponent Revealed

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Nov 2018, 07:54 IST

Becky Lynch revealed her replacement

Last night on RAW, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was left bloodied in the midst of a brawl where she orchestrated an ambush on the RAW Women's Team ahead of Survivor Series. After rumors swept the internet that Lynch would be no longer able to compete on Sunday due to injury, WWE immediately addressed the situation on SmackDown Live, confirming that the SmackDown Women's Champion had a major concussion and a broken face - and would no longer be able to compete.

At the halfway point of SmackDown Live, General Manager Paige called every woman on the blue brand's roster to the ring, revealing that Becky Lynch may not be competing at Survivor Series, but that The Man would indeed be hand-selecting her replacement to face off against Ronda Rousey.

After an emotional promo where Lynch expressed her anger, before apologizing for being unable to compete, the SmackDown Women's Champion walked along the line of Superstars, staring everyone down, seemingly assessing who would be the best fit...

Her choice?

Charlotte Flair.

The consolation prize for the WWE Universe being robbed of Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey due to injury is now a match that was touted to main event WrestleMania in Rousey vs Charlotte Flair.

The segment ended with Becky Lynch not only shaking Charlotte Flair's hand, but giving her a hug and seemingly calling a truce on their rivalry, and reigniting their friendship.

Could we be on course to set up the inevitable Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen clash on Sunday? Only time will tell.

One thing is for sure, while it's devastating that Lynch can no longer compete in what would have been an incredible match, Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey really isn't a bad second choice.

Are you looking forward to Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments.