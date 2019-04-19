×
WWE News: Ronda Rousey spotted for the first time following surgery (Photo)

Pratyay Ghosh
News
793   //    19 Apr 2019, 00:02 IST

Ronda Rousey was injured at WrestleMania
Ronda Rousey was injured at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey was injured during the WWE WrestleMania 35 main event and has now been spotted for the first time since surgery.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 saw history created as women headlined the Show of Shows for the first time in its 35 year history. The main event saw both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the line with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch squaring off for the gold in a three-way dance.

The finish to the match saw Becky Lynch counter Ronda Rousey's Piper's Pit, pin her with the cricifix pin and take home the gold. It now looks like Becky Lynch will square off against Lacey Evans in her first feud as champion.

ALSO READ: 6 Strangest decisions WWE made during the Superstar Shake-Up

The heart of the matter

Following the main event of WrestleMania, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey was suffering from a pretty severly injured right hand. Rousey has not been seen since the main event of WrestleMania and is on vacation with her husband Travis Browne.

Rousey recently underwent surgery on her right hand and has now been spotted for the first time since said surgery. The photo was released by TMZ and you can check it out below:

Ronda Rousey spotted for the first time following surgery (Photo Courtesy: TMZ)
Ronda Rousey spotted for the first time following surgery (Photo Courtesy: TMZ)

Ronda Rousey is currently taking a break from WWE right now but she is reportedly under contract till 2021. There were rumors before WrestleMania that she would be leaving WWE but those turned out to be false.

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey injured, we have no idea about a potential return date for her. Some reports state that she's taking a break of a few months while others suggested that she would be back in early 2020. If I had to guess, I think there's a good chance she could be on SmackDown when the blue brand debuts on FOX.

Ronda Rousey
