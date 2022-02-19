WWE News Roundup - Legend told he can never wrestle again, 29-year veteran released, Big star pushing to face Edge, Braun Strowman's major announcement (February 18th, 2022)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. As expected, a lot has happened in the wrestling world as we prepare for the Elimination Chamber event.

A WWE Hall of Famer provided a post-surgery update and confirmed that his in-ring days might be behind him.

The WWE also shockingly released another well-known employee who was with the company for 29 years. Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a big announcement about his new wrestling company, established in collaboration with his good friend EC3.

AJ Styles is pushing for a mouth-watering match against an iconic star, and the Phenomenal One opened up about the proposed bout during a recent interview.

And we wrap up with Austin Theory reacting to claims that he stole another wrestler's gimmick. On that note, let's take a look at the WWE News Roundup:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has been told that he can never wrestle again after his latest surgery

D-Von Dudley underwent a successful spinal surgery recently and updated fans about his status in a lengthy Instagram post.

The WWE Legend admitted that his back had suffered a lot of damage due to professional wrestling, and he went under the knife to fuse his L4, L5, and L6 vertebrae.

"They had to fuse L4, L5, and L6. The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated. But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man," D-Von wrote.

While D-Von feels like a new man, the doctor has informed him that he can never step foot inside the squared circle again, as it could negatively affect his back. D-Von noted that he never had plans of returning to the ring in the first place and revealed that he expected to leave the hospital soon.

The iconic tag team wrestler signed off by sending a message of gratitude to all his followers:

"Again ,thank you for all the well wishes and love. God is a great all the time . Amen ---- and testify."

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to D-Von Dudley, and we hope to see him resume his backstage WWE duties sooner rather than later.

