WWE News Roundup - 7th October, 2018

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
3.33K   //    07 Oct 2018, 22:31 IST

Brock Lesnar, The Rock and John Cena's relationship with Nikki Bella were big news items this week
Brock Lesnar, The Rock and John Cena's relationship with Nikki Bella were big news items this week

It's been a busy week for the WWE with all of the shows we've come to expect like Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT, Mixed Match Challenge and the Mae Young Classic, but the biggest one was, of course, WWE Super-Down.

Over 70,000 people in Australia were treated to a huge night of professional wrestling with Buddy Murphy becoming the first Australian ever to win a singles title in WWE and The Undertaker and Kane attacking Triple H and Shawn Michaels after their blockbuster main event match.

But now the WWE looks forward to several of its other huge upcoming shows like the SmackDown 1,000th episode, Evolution and the second Saudi Arabia spectacular WWE Crown Jewel.

With all that in mind there's understandably been a ton of news coming out of the world's biggest wrestling promotion, but don't worry! We're here to give you a roundup of all of the past week's biggest WWE news.

#8. Huge Crown Jewel Title Match Announced

Dream match announced for WWE's second Saudi Arabia show
Dream match announced for WWE's second Saudi Arabia show

Following AJ Styles' successful title defence against the vicious Samoa Joe at WWE Super Show-Down and Daniel Bryan's quick triumph over The Miz we knew we were likely to get Bryan vs AJ Styles soon.

However, the WWE then made the dream match between these two incredibly talented and popular WWE stars official by announcing that the two will compete for the WWE Title at the upcoming Crown Jewel show.

The WWE have already put feelers out for a match between the two when they clashed on SmackDown Live in a match that was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, but this is likely to be the first full-length match we'll see!

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
