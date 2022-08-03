WWE News Roundup: Another top name out with injury for several months, Possible reason for Kevin Owens' absence, Iconic Superstar doesn't want to work with Theory

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting news items revolving around top names like Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Triple H.

The Man Becky Lynch was escorted out after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, which led to speculation about a possible injury. Unfortunately, the rumors were true and she has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury. We will also take a look at why Kevin Owens has been absent from RAW over the past few weeks.

#3. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch out for several months

Big Time Becks has reportedly suffered from a separated shoulder. WWE made an official announcement that Lynch will be out of action for several months owing to her injury. She addressed the crowd on the latest episode of RAW and bid goodbye for the time being before getting viciously attacked by Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on RAW backstage.

WWE seems to have been bitten by the injury bug, as other top names like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are already on the shelf. Lynch was the cornerstone of the RAW Women's division and her absence will be missed.

#2. Roman Reigns not interested in working with Theory

Veteran manager Dutch Mantell spoke to Sportskeeda on Smack Talk and said that top names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are not interested in working with Theory. The 24-year-old became the youngest Money in the Bank winner but failed to cash-in at SummerSlam when he tried to. Dutch Mantell believes Reigns isn't interested in working with him:

“Well, Vince [McMahon] had picked Austin Theory, and I think the jury is still out on that. I don’t think Roman much wants to work with him, I don’t think Brock wants to work with him, so you’ve got to look at who he’s going to work with.”

Theory still holds the MITB contract as he was attacked by Brock Lesnar right before he was about to cash-in. The build to SummerSlam was around the possibility of Theory cashing in. However, in the end, Roman Reigns walked out of SummerSlam as the WWE Universal Champion.

#1. Possible reason why Kevin Owens has been out of action

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been missing from RAW recently. The Prizefighter's last match came in early June when he faced Ezekiel. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Owens might be injured. He further stated that injured wrestlers should be used in a non-wrestling capacity.

"I think he's hurt or something, I don't know, I don't know. But bro, that's the thing. Bro, I cannot tell you how many times I worked with hurt wrestlers and it didn't matter, there's a million things they could do and not wrestle,'' said Russo.

He further stated that the injured superstars need to be kept alive instead of having them disappear and return later. While it isn't certain if Owens is injured or not, we definitely hope that he returns to in-ring action soon.

