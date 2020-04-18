WWE News Roundup: Backstage response to Superstars released, AJ Styles' heartbreaking reaction to Gallows and Anderson's release - 18th April, 2020

AEW's Jon Moxley reacted to multiple Superstars and other personnel getting released from WWE.

Welcome to another edition of the WWE news roundup. This edition is also dominated by fallout from the recent releases made by the WWE.

From AJ Styes' heartbreaking reaction to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's release, to the mood backstage in the locker room, we take a deep dive into the latest surrounding the releases. We also take a look at what WWE legend Big Show had to say about WWE continuing to film at the PC, CM Punk's thoughts on a new RAW faction and a whole lot more.

Read on for the full stories.

Gallows and Anderson

We start off with the unfortunate news about the WWE releases. Amongst the released Superstars were Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson who appeared in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania.

One person who has been hit particularly hard regarding the release of Gallows and Anderson is AJ Styles. The three men go way back, and during his stream on Mixr, Styles opened up about what he was feeling after hearing the news. Styles said that Gallows and Anderson were like his “little brothers" and he felt he had failed to protect them. You can check out his reaction below:

If you guys didn't know, Gallows and Anderson, guys who were like my brothers were released yesterday and that one hurt. That one hurt really bad. Really bad. Umm, the only way I know I can explain this is that these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers, you know what I'm saying? Like that's what I feel about it. I'm the oldest. I'm supposed to take care of them and I didn't do that and I feel responsible in some weird way for them being released. It's devastating. I don't know any other way to explain it, like.

You can check out the video below:

Here's AJ Styles thoughts on the #WWE releases from yesterday 😭 pic.twitter.com/bdf4yMUwf5 — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) April 17, 2020

