WWE News Roundup - Big title change could happen soon, Major star spotted training ahead of his return, The next Undertaker found? Possible spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Roman Reigns will headline Crown Jewel in a first-time-ever showdown against Logan Paul. The latest betting odds provide a potential spoiler regarding the match's finish. That's not all, another top champion could lose their title at the upcoming Extreme Rules show.

Elsewhere, a prominent WWE executive commented on the possibility of finding the next Undertaker. We rounded off the lineup of stories with video footage of a former world champion's training amidst rumors of his WWE return.

#1. Betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel and Extreme Rules

WWE is preparing for two massive premium live events in October and November, respectively. The early betting odds for the shows have already emerged online.

The next installment of Crown Jewel will see Roman Reigns and Logan Paul compete in a marquee match for the undisputed world championship. As expected, the popular YouTuber is the underdog heading into the biggest bout of his career and will most likely lose to the Tribal Chief.

While Crown Jewel is still a couple of months away, the writing team's entire focus is currently on building up the Extreme Rules match card.

Liv Morgan could have a night to forget as Ronda Rousey is the favorite to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship when they face each other in an Extreme Rules match.

It should be noted that the betting odds given below do not guarantee winners but have proven to be an accurate indicator in the past of WWE's booking pattern.

Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (C) -5000 (1/50) Logan Paul +1000 (10/1)

Extreme Rules 2022

RAW Women’s Championship Match - Bianca Belair (C) -150 (2/3) Bayley +110 (11/10)

- Bianca Belair (C) -150 (2/3) Bayley +110 (11/10) SmackDown Women's Championship Match - Ronda Rousey -500 (1/5) Liv Morgan (C) +300 (3/1)

- Ronda Rousey -500 (1/5) Liv Morgan (C) +300 (3/1) Fight Pit Match - Matt Riddle -220 (5/11) Seth Rollins +160 (8/5)

Extreme Rules is slated to happen at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 8th, while Crown Jewel will emanate live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5th.

#2. Bray Wyatt spotted training ahead of his rumored return

It is only a matter of time before Bray Wyatt reappears on WWE TV! The former Universal Champion has been in the news lately following the company's cryptic "White Rabbit" teaser.

Many fans are confident that Triple H has already re-signed Wyatt and is gradually planting the seeds for the superstar's on-screen return. It seems like the former Universal Champion is also preparing himself physically for a wrestling comeback as he was recently spotted training with Keith Thurman.

As seen in the video below, Bray Wyatt participated in a few conditional drills with the Boxing Welterweight World Champion and looked to be in great shape:

As per the most recent rumors, Wyatt's return still isn't a done deal, as Triple H's team is reportedly negotiating with the 35-year-old star.

However, the general belief backstage is that the former Wyatt Family leader will eventually be back on WWE's payroll and kickstart another exciting run on the main roster.

#3. Road Dogg believes Finn Balor can be the next Undertaker

The void left behind by The Undertaker might never be genuinely filled. However, that won't stop WWE from pushing a similar character. Road Dogg feels that Finn Balor could become the next Undertaker if the promotion deeply explores the Demon King persona.

Finn Balor's alter ego has not been seen on WWE TV since losing to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021.

Road Dogg gave his thoughts on The Demon King's disappearance on this week's editiion of The Wrestling Outlaws. The veteran said there was scope for the gimmick to return and become even more prominent than it was before. The tag team legend claimed that The Demon King could be as big as The Undertaker.

"And I think he was on an upward path prior to Vince and Hunter switching chairs. So, I'm wondering how far we can go, and is Finn Balor as The Demon King the next Phenom (Undertaker). And that's a possibility," added Dogg (5:45 - 6:05)

While the former Universal Champion is presently competing as a heel as part of the Judgment Day faction, WWE has the freedom to change its creative direction at any time.

Road Dogg also explained how the writers could book Finn Balor to believably adopt the Demon King avatar, as you can view below:

"If you told that story and made me suspend my disbelief a little bit, like, oh my god, has he turned into a demon? We all have inner demons, right? So, do you tell that story and touch on stuff like that, and it's the whole, "you won't like me when I'm angry," said Road Dogg (5:06 - 5:22)

