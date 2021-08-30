WWE News Roundup: Braun Strowman's future, 68-year-old willing to return for another match? Brock Lesnar's pact with NXT superstar (30th August 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will take an in-depth look into what the future might hold for recently released superstar Braun Strowman.

Strowman was released by WWE in June. With his non-compete clause with the company set to expire soon, there is a lot of buzz surrounding his next move. IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore has now hinted that The Monster Among Men may be Impact bound.

We will also take a look at Edge's master plan for his feud with Seth Rollins and why he couldn't go through with it. We shall also talk about some additional interesting stories and news.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look:

#5. Major hint at former WWE stars Braun Strowman and Murphy joining Impact Wrestling

Multiple former WWE superstars have joined Impact Wrestling over the years. Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy could also be heading to the IMPACT Zone once their non-compete clauses with WWE end. IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore recently teased that these two could be joining the company.

While appearing on Jade Chung’s Twitch channel, Scott D'Amore teased that Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews, will be at Impact on Thursday. He also said that Impact is currently on the road to ''Braun for Glory''.

Some former WWE Superstars have become part of Impact Wrestling of late. Matt Cardona, Bryan Myers and Chelsea Green are some of the names who have made a major mark at Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE.

The video in question seems to be in good fun. Regardless, there is a chance that Strowman will show up at Impact's biggest pay-per-view of the year, even if it is for a short run.

The Monster Among Men was let go by WWE in June due to budget cuts. It was believed that with other big men like Omos and Shanky on the roster, the former Universal Champion had become obsolete.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham