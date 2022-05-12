WWE News Roundup: Demand to remove top name from Hall of Fame following arrest, Details on female star slapping Vince McMahon, Disappointing Roman Reigns update

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest updates and news stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big stories revolving around top names like Vince McMahon, Trish Stratus and Roman Reigns, among others.

As reported earlier, Reigns has acquired a new contract which will allow him to work fewer dates. It was said that he will be missing smaller house shows while still being part of everything else on a regular basis. However, there is a disappointing update in regards to that:

3) Roman Reigns to miss Hell in a Cell

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo No sign of Roman Reigns for WWE Hell in a Cell advertising. No sign of Roman Reigns for WWE Hell in a Cell advertising. https://t.co/LyGYqmShxC

As per WWE's latest promotional material and advertising, Roman Reigns is absent from the poster for the upcoming Hell in a Cell show. Dave Meltzer stated that Reigns is not scheduled to work on the show, which will be taking place on June 5th 2022 in Chicago. WWE's new poster for the show indicates the same.

WWE's latest advertisement has confirmed the rumors as the show seems to be headlined by Cody Rhodes instead of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has had no significant rivalry since becoming the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. He faced the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre along with his cousins at WrestleMania Backlash.

2) Booker T comments on if Sunny should be removed from WWE Hall of Fame

CNN @CNN Tamara Lynn Sytch -- a former pro wrestling star who performed under the name 'Sunny' -- was arrested and charged with causing the death of a motorist during in a traffic crash last month in Ormond Beach, Florida cnn.it/3MV46Fy Tamara Lynn Sytch -- a former pro wrestling star who performed under the name 'Sunny' -- was arrested and charged with causing the death of a motorist during in a traffic crash last month in Ormond Beach, Florida cnn.it/3MV46Fy

Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was arrested for an alleged DUI which caused the death of a person. She has since been granted bail for the incident. Former WWE Superstars including Bill Demott and Mark Henry have demanded that she be removed from the Hall of Fame. However, fellow Hall of Famer Booker T thinks this is not a good idea.

''I don't think removing her from the WWE Hall of Fame is going to help her in any way. I don't even know what would be the meaning of it," said Booker T on his podcast

He also said that he is not in favor of removing anybody from the Hall of Fame. Sunny was inducted in the class of 2011 along with Shawn Michaels and Jim Duggan, among others.

1) Details on Trish Stratus slapping Vince McMahon at WrestleMania

Speaking at the For The Love of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, former women's champion Trish Stratus opened up about the time she slapped Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 17. Stratus was the on-screen consort of McMahon heading into WrestleMania. She slapped him during his match with his son Shane.

''Vince pitched the angle to me like this — ‘so we’re going to have this angle where you are barking like a dog and get really humiliated, and basically hit rock bottom.. I knew a couple of weeks later, I would be getting my comeuppance on him and I would be slapping him on the grandest stage of them all, which is Wrestlemania, and turning on him,'' said Stratus

She said that the slap was symbolic of her regaining her freedom. By slapping Vince, she essentially proved that's she doesn't need a man to lean on.

