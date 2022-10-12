WWE News Roundup: Details on former world champion getting fired soon after return, Heat on top star for changing match finish, Top star's cryptic message on Bray Wyatt

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring the latest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories revolving around names like The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, and Bob Backlund.

The Undertaker had one of the longest streaks in WWE history before Brock Lesnar finally ended it in 2014. One of his victims was Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, whom he defeated at WrestleMania 8. However, their match received some heat backstage as Roberts decided to switch the finish.

3) Heat on Jake Roberts after WrestleMania match against The Undertaker

The Undertaker defeated Jake Roberts at the 1992 edition of WrestleMania. However, the original plan for the match finish was for The Phenom to give Roberts a piledriver inside the ring. Roberts decided it was a good idea to get tombstoned by The Undertaker outside the ring instead, which was not appreciated backstage.

“It was supposed to have been a Tombstone in the ring. But I thought it fit well, me chasing Paul Bearer, and then Mark getting me right there. And having that done to me on the floor is much more dangerous than having it done in the ring.The point is, him doing it to you in the ring, everybody could’ve seen it better, and that’s where I screwed up,'' said Roberts.

The WWE Hall of Famer also said on his Snake Pit podcast that he struggled in his personal life back in those days.

He seemingly suffered from addiction issues, and things were not good at his home either. The Hall of Famer further highlighted that he couldn't get much rest, which aggravated the severity of his health situation.

2) Kurt Angle on why Bob Backlund was released from WWE

Legendary superstar Kurt Angle spoke about his brief time working with Bob Backlund. On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed the potential reason behind Backlund's exit from WWE in 2000.

Backlund returned to the Royal Rumble in 2000 after three years and also managed Kurt Angle for a little while. However, he was released soon after his arrival.

"[Bob] was supposed to put the crippler crossface on [Chris Benoit] while he was sitting, and Bob didn't want to do it because he wasn't standing up. The segment, which happened on the March 20th, 2000 edition of WWE RAW was as awkward to be a part of as it was to watch. I looked back [at the writer] like, 'Holy sh*t,'" Angle said.

Angle added that despite being told multiple times that the segment was live, the former world champion thought it could be re-shot. This was allegedly the deciding factor behind Backlund's abrupt departure in 2000.

1) Braun Strowman reacts to Bray Wyatt's return

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt finally returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022. He had been away since 2021 after the company shockingly released him. During the budget cuts in 2021, Wyatt wasn't the only high-profile name let go by WWE as his former stablemate Braun Strowman also departed the company during that period.

Both men are former world champions and were tag team partners as part of The Wyatt family early in their careers. Since Triple H took charge of the creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement, he has re-signed Strowman and Wyatt. The Monster Among Men posted a cryptic tweet about Wyatt's comeback almost 12 hours after the latter returned to WWE.

