WWE News Roundup: Details on Jimmy Uso’s arrest and backstage reaction, 13-time champion shares video featuring AEW star, SmackDown Superstar takes shots at Zelina Vega (July 7th, 2021)

#1 WWE SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI charges

According to reports in TMZ, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested on DUI charges last night. He was put behind bars after failing a field sobriety test. Jimmy was reportedly speeding over 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The incident took place in Pensacola, Florida, on Monday at 10:35 PM.

"WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again, Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205," TMZ reported.

WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again, Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205 https://t.co/bwWkCUf9an — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2021

Wrestling Inc further reported that the WWE Superstar was released after posting a bail of $500 as per the Escambia County court records. This is the second time in the last two years that Jimmy Uso has been arrested for a DUI offense.

Backstage reaction in WWE to Jimmy Uso’s arrest

According to the latest reports in WrestleVotes, Jimmy Uso’s arrest has fetched a lot of criticism backstage in WWE. Higher officials in the company are “extremely disappointed” in the superstar. Some are even “legitimately pissed” about the arrest. Here’s what the report claimed:

"I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news," wrote WrestleVotes. "I can say with certainty that a few 'high-level people in power' are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s a personal judgment. Not good."

I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2021

Jimmy Uso recently returned on WWE SmackDown after a prolonged injury. Following initial friction with Roman Reigns, he decided to back his family at all costs while Jey Uso went missing from the Blue brand.

Reigns is currently feuding with Edge, with both superstars set to face each other in a Universal Championship match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Thus, The Tribal Chief is desperately waiting for Jey Uso’s return.

Both Reigns and Jey missed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown while Jimmy Uso fell prey to Edge’s brutality. It will be interesting to see how he is booked on the Blue brand as we advance, especially in light of recent events.

