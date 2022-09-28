WWE News Roundup: Details on multi-time World Champion asking for his release, Backstage fight involving top SmackDown superstar, Finn Balor's message for top name

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some stories revolving around top names like AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Shawn Michaels.

Shawn Michaels was considered the backbone of WWE during the advent of the Attitude Era and their war against WCW. However, the Hall of Famer did ask Vince McMahon for a release once. We will also talk about a major backstage fight that broke out during WrestleMania.

3. Shawn Michaels' WWE release request was denied by Vince McMahon

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels



Former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels revealed while speaking to the New York Post that he had once asked for his release. However, his appeal was denied by former CEO Vince McMahon, and he never asked again.

Michaels also revealed that he was never outrightly offered a job by Eric Bischoff in WCW.

“I can’t say that I was ever offered a job by Eric Bischoff,” Michaels said. “Obviously, Scott and Kevin would say, ‘Hey buddy, you get out of your contract, you could come here.’ There was never any real serious offers or plans for me to go there. I remember asking Vince [McMahon] once to let me go. He said, ‘No,’ and that was the end of it.”

Shawn Michaels took a sabbatical for a few years in the late 90s and then returned in 2002. He remained an active competitor until he retired after his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. He currently works as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE.

2. Details on a backstage fight that broke out at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed details about a backstage fight that took place between his faction, The League of Nations, and The New Day before their match at WrestleMania 32.

Speaking to SportsKeeda, he revealed that the altercation started by one of the members of his faction, which included Rusev, Wade Barrett, and Sheamus.

“There was a big fight backstage,” Del Rio said. “On that one, I was involved but it was not me creating the altercation. The person creating the altercation was not against me. The other two and I, we had to put someone in his place before going out. This is one minute before we went out,'' said Del Rio

He further added that one of the members of the group told the troublemaker that they were 'done with him' and that he needed to go out there and have the match.

Only one superstar from The League of Nations is still with the company, and that is former WWE Champion Sheamus.

1. Finn Balor sends a message to AJ Styles following RAW

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor Don’t leave me hanging brother Don’t leave me hanging brother https://t.co/KPV9a1T4f7

This week on RAW we saw Finn Balor again trying to convince his old friend AJ Styles to join The Judgment Day. However, Styles repeatedly turned down the offer. Unfortunately, after suffering a loss at the hands of Sami Zayn, Styles was again offered a chance to join Finn Balor's faction.

After The Phenomenal One responded with a middle finger, Balor along with his fellow members Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley began a beatdown on Styles until Edge made a return to save the day.

Finn Balor posted a photo of himself offering a 'too sweet' to Styles on RAW, telling him not to keep him hanging.

