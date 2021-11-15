WWE News Roundup: Ex-Champion was angry at Ronda Rousey's backstage status, Vince McMahon's reaction to Becky Lynch storyline, and more (November 14, 2021) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. Today, we'll look at why a former SmackDown Women's Champion felt "pi**ed off" when Ronda Rousey initially arrived in Vince McMahon's company.

Becky Lynch recently highlighted what McMahon said to her regarding one of her major storylines. Not too long ago, Seth Rollins had an interesting response to a retired star.

The Undertaker has mentioned what career he would have pursued if not for professional wrestling. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran gave his honest take on SmackDown talent Aliyah.

Without further ado, let's jump right into the recent WWE news stories that made headlines:

#5. Sasha Banks on why "there could have been a lot of tension" between her and Ronda Rousey in WWE

Sasha Banks was recently asked on The Kurt Angle Show about whether or not there was real-life heat between WWE's Horsewomen (Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch) and MMA's Horsewomen (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke).

The Legit Boss admitted that she was pretty unhappy when Rousey came into WWE and got higher pay and a bigger locker room compared to her. Banks felt she had a better grasp of professional wrestling when the former MMA star joined the world of sports entertainment. This would explain her strong feelings towards Rousey's backstage status at the time.

"I can only speak for myself; there might be a little tension. I don't know real heat. I was pi**ed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, bigger locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I'm like, 'Excuse me! Who is you, and what you do?' Besides respecting everything that she has done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that's my home. That's why I'm The Legit Boss, not Ronda Rousey. There could have been a lot of tension from that," said Sasha Banks.

The WrestleMania 37 main-eventer also expressed that she didn't know why the MMA stars called themselves the Four Horsewomen back then.

"And the other three, I just didn't know. I didn't even know why they called themselves the Four Horsewomen. I was like, 'Thank you so much for being a fan, but that was art creating art, second after Ric Flair in WCW, know what I'm saying?'" Banks added.

Despite her initial thoughts on Ronda Rousey's backstage status, Sasha Banks said she loved working with her for their singles match at Royal Rumble 2019.

The Legit Boss also stated on The Kurt Angle Show that she is quite open to facing Rousey in WWE again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das