WWE News Roundup: Former champion to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship next?, RAW Superstar called 'too girly', John Cena breaks silence after return announcement

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Riddle.

Last week, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura lost their match against The Usos on SmackDown. The match was for the Unified Tag Team Championship. The Usos brutally injured Nakamura, essentially making it a handicap match. Despite his best efforts, Riddle could not beat the duo. He has now issued a warning to the head of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns.

#3 Riddle to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship?

Former United States Champion Riddle has challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Speaking on RAW Talk, The Original Bro made it clear that he is gunning for The Tribal Chief. He said he would find Reigns regardless of how much he tried to dodge.

''I'm gonna show up on SmackDown, and eventually I'm gonna find The Tribal Chief and I'm going to get my match. I'm going to get my vengeance for my bro Randy Orton. I'm going to do what the stallions do and take that championship away," said Riddle.

Reigns and his cousins have made life very difficult for Riddle over the past few weeks. They first took out his tag team partner Randy Orton and then injured his new tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

#2 Jim Cornette believes Liv Morgan is 'too girly' to be a wrestler

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette stated that he feels Liv Morgan is 'too girly' to be taken seriously. Speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran said that she is too small and doesn't look like a believable opponent for other superstars like Rhea Ripley:

"But when Rhea and Liv got in there, again Ripley is everything I like about women's wrestling and Morgan is the opposite. She's too small, her sh*t it's awkward, she's trying to do sh*t to bigger people and they're trying to let her, it doesn't come across. I don't... she's too pretty... I just don't see it."

Morgan and Ripley have been feuding ever since The Nightmare turned on Liv and broke their tag-team. Ripley joined Edge and Damian Priest as The Judgment Day but continued her rivalry with Morgan. Ripley beat Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop this week on RAW.

#1 John Cena breaks silence after WWE return announcement on RAW

WWE announced that John Cena would make his return on the 27th June edition of RAW. This marks a special occasion as it will mark the 20th anniversary of Cena's debut in the company. Despite making his debut in a match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown, The Cenation Leader will be returning to the red brand to celebrate.

"Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth," wrote John Cena.

Cena has been away since last year. He returned to the company and feuded with Roman Reigns. The two had a stellar match at SummerSlam last year, which Reigns won. It will be interesting to see if Cena's appearance on RAW will lead to a long-term storyline.

