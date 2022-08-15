WWE News Roundup: Former champion's latest video leaves fans concerned, Ronda Rousey gets called out for copying segment, Major current star takes a shot at "budget cuts"

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

Returns and surprises have become the norm on WWE shows over the last few weeks, be it Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. The latest episode of the blue brand was no different as both Hit Row and Ronda Rousey made their returns. We have two interesting news pieces on the former UFC star.

Additionally, a new video featuring a Hall of Famer has left fans confused and concerned.

#3. Ronda Rousey gets called out for her SmackDown return segment

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE television this week on the blue brand. She was suspended and fined after attacking the referee at SummerSlam 2022.

Rousey interrupted the contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. The Baddest Woman on the Planet then produced a bag full of money and threw all the cash in the ring in order to pay her fine.

Fans were quick to note that this segment was highly similar to the one that Becky Lynch did a couple of years ago on Monday Night RAW and called out Rousey for copying.

Lynch also noticed the same and hilariously responded, "Ronnie (loves) The Man". Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are heavily rumored to face each other at next year's WrestleMania 39 in a singles match. However, all of that seems to be dependent on whether Lynch can recover from her injury in time.

#2. Ronda Rousey takes a shot at WWE's "budget cuts"

Following her return to SmackDown, Ronda Rousey has taken to Instagram to send an interesting message to WWE. She shared some pictures from her SmackDown return and asked the company to use the cash that she paid for her fine wisely, as it could help in their "budget cuts":

"Use that cash wisely @wwe - Maybe it can help with those “budget cuts”. Bring back some a**es for me to kick," Rousey wrote.

Several stars were released by WWE over the last two years, and the reported reason for many of them was given to be "budget cuts".

Many questioned this reasoning as the company has been making record profits despite the COVID pandemic. With Triple H now in charge, he's bringing back some of those big names previously released.

#1. Former world champion's latest video leaves fans concerned

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali left his fans concerned after he was recently spotted crying in public.

In the video clip above, Khali can be seen posing for pictures in front of the media. However, he suddenly started wiping tears off his face and left the spot.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans wondering what happened to the former world champion. A media person can be heard asking Khali in the video about his birthday plans.

