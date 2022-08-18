WWE News Roundup: Former champion shows incredible body transformation ahead of big return, Potential spoiler for Roman Reigns' future, Veteran praises former Universal Champion

`

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest and most interesting news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Trish Stratus.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Because the show will be taking place in the UK, fans are hoping that The Scottish Warrior might finally get his big moment by winning the word title. Will that happen?

3) Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

As per BetOnline, The Tribal Chief is likely to retain his championship against McIntyre on September 3. The current Betting Odds have placed Roman Reigns as the favorite to win at (-150), whereas former champion Drew McIntrye is the underdog at (+110). They also indicated that Liv Morgan (-400) is the favorite to win the SmackDown Women's Championship match against Shayna Baszler (+250).

McIntyre won the chance to face Reigns for the title after he beat Sheamus in a number one contender's match on SmackDown a few weeks back. While he has been meandering in the upper mid-card of late, his promo on RAW this week showed that the former world champion has a renewed vigor in him now.

2) Trish Stratus shows incredible body shape ahead of return

Former Women's Champion Trish Stratus is all set to make her return this weekend. The company will be touring Canada and she will be part of the weekend live events.

Meanwhile, she took to Twitter and showed off her amazing body transformation on social media. Despite not having wrestled for three years, Stratus looks in great shape.

"Guess who’s coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control," - Trish Stratus tweeted.

Her last match in WWE was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. It is not known in what capacity she will be returning. No match has been announced as of now. However, she did promote her return, urging the Canadian fans of WWE to come and see her live over the weekend.

1) Vince Russo claims Bray Wyatt was the last interesting character in WWE

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era The best and only option for Bray Wyatt is to return at Clash at the Castle The best and only option for Bray Wyatt is to return at Clash at the Castle❗️ https://t.co/4nuXNgHg24

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Bray Wyatt on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW. He opined that Wyatt's original run in the company was spectacular, and he was the last character to enamor and captivate fans to a high level.

''Who is on this show could you put in a category like that were, 'Oh my god, everybody is talking about this person; I've got to see them.' The last person, bro, let's be honest, the previous person was Bray Wyatt, and I'm talking about the original Bray Wyatt. Has there been anyone since?" said Russo

There have been rumors circulating that The Fiend will be returning soon. He was released by the company due to budget cuts last year. His exit came as a major shock as Wyatt was not only a top merchandise seller but is also considered one of the greatest minds in the business today.

