Cain Velasquez has reportedly been released from his lucrative WWE contract

It's time for another edition of the WWE News Round-up and we've had a lot to talk about over the last couple of days. We start this week's edition off with the biggest news regarding WWE right now, Cain Velasquez's reported release from the company.

We also have another WWE veteran put on furlough by the company as well as one released WWE Superstar giving us an update on what his ring name post-WWE could be. Apart from this, we take a look at a retired Superstar who still wants to face Goldberg, Jinder Mahal's return to WWE and a whole lot more.

WWE has reportedly released Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez was destroyed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel last year

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has reportedly been released from his lucrative multi-year WWE contract. The news was broken on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer who said that Velasquez also hasn’t been seen working out in the WWE Performance Center for quite a while.

There was interest in signing Velasquez from AEW and other promotions when he signed on the dotted line with WWE. He has barely wrestled for the company since, his biggest match coming against former UFC rival Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel last year, where he was pretty much squashed by ‘The Beast’.

Velasquez was also in the news in March after posting a photo with Ronda Rousey on social media. The photo was taken at WWE headquarters and Vince McMahon was reportedly furious because of this.

There is no official word on why Velasquez was released by the WWE.

Velasquez’s release follows a number of releases this month, both Superstars and other personnel, as WWE continues to deal with the financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe.