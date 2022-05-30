WWE News Roundup: Former WWE Superstar looks almost unrecognizable after body transformation, Alexa Bliss slams male RAW Superstar for his comments on her

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

The former WWE Superstar has undergone a drastic and impressive body transformation and now looks almost unrecognizable. Alexa Bliss has slammed a male RAW Superstar for his comments on her on last week's show. Additionally, we also have an update on Big E's recovery status.

Let's dive straight into today's WWE News Roundup without further ado. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#4 Alexa Bliss slams male RAW Superstar for his comments on her

Alexa Bliss has hit back at Corey Graves' comments about her on this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion competed against Nikki A.S.H. and defeated her. During the closing moments of the match, Graves said in commentary that Bliss was "in cruise control" and lacked urgency in the ring.

“I’ve gotta be honest with you, Alexa Bliss is showing no sense of urgency tonight,” Graves said. “Bliss is like she’s coming in here in cruise control and Nikki, however, has her foot on the gas pedal, looking to make a name at Bliss’ expense.”

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to reply to his comments with a strong message, asking him to "stay in your lane". Fans are extremely happy to see Bliss back on RAW after a long break. It is to be seen what the future holds for her on the red brand.

#3 Positive update on Big E's recovery status

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered an unfortunate and scary injury to his neck earlier this year during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He has since been out of action and fans are worried about his health and recovery.

Big E has now shared a new photo on his Instagram where he is no longer wearing a neck brace. Instead, he's using an ultrasound bone healing unit, which seems to indicate that his recovery is going well. There's still no confirmation on when he will make his in-ring return. We at Sportskeeda wish him the best and hope he recovers soon.

#2 Michelle McCool opens up about dating The Undertaker

Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool recently spoke up about dating The Undertaker and revealed how it was "pretty rough" for her at times. Speaking on a recent episode of Wives of Wrestling, McCool revealed that when the two first started dating, they hid it from everyone. Later, when it became public, people started considering her just as a channel to The Undertaker.

"When we started dating, we did hide it... He had a bus at the time. I literally would wait till the arena was empty until I got on the bus. I would still like — we would get there hours early just so I could get out early and go to the locker room. So I hid it for a long time, knowing how a lot of people would react, and then it came out, and yeah... I’m just considered a channel to The Undertaker. Undertaker’s wife, which obviously I love him to death, but it’s pretty rough," said McCool.

McCool further revealed that there were several people who linked her achievements with The Undertaker and treated her differently when he was around. During his recent Hall of Fame induction speech, The Phenom received huge praise for her wife, revealing how much she means to him and how much she has sacrificed for him and their family.

#1 Former WWE Superstar undergoes impressive body transformation

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Former WWE star Jack Gallagher almost looks like a different person these days. Former WWE star Jack Gallagher almost looks like a different person these days. https://t.co/8e2FMrevCB

A new photo of former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher, real name Oliver Westfield Claffey, has shown off his incredible body transformation. Best known for his time working on 205 Live as "Gentleman Jack Gallagher," he looked almost unrecognizable with long hair and a ripped physique.

Gallagher started working for WWE in 2016 in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He later joined the official roster of 205 Live, WWE's cruiserweight division. He even challenged for the Cruiserweight title but was not able to win it. He was released by WWE in June 2020.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Alexa Bliss back in the RAW Women's Championship scene? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali