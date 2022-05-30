Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher undergoes body transformation

Former WWE superstar Jack Gallagher has undergone a jaw-dropping body transformation in the years following his WWE release.

He looks unrecognizable in his new look as Gentleman Jack has grown out his hair and has gotten noticeably ripped.

His new physique might be explained away by his new pursuit in life, as Gallagher has taken up bare-knuckle fighting. He recently signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, winning his first bout earlier this month against Rick Caruso at BKFC 25 via knockout in the 3rd round.

The 32-year old was part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, a tournament to be crowned the company's first Cruiserweight Champion in nine years. The eight-man tournament was won by TJ Perkins (now known as TJP). Although he never won any championships in WWE, he was one of the most prominent faces of the 205 Live division.

Before signing with WWE, Jack competed on the British independent circuit for 10 years.

Jack Gallagher was released from WWE after #SpeakingOut allegations against him

Jack Gallagher was released from WWE following the #SpeakingOut allegations against him in 2020 alleging sexual misconduct dating back to 2014.

#SpeakingOut was a social movement where people publicised their allegations of physical and sexual abuse against public figures in the wrestling industry. The hashtag started spreading on Twitter in June 2020 and many prominent faces in wrestling were called out for their alleged misconduct.

Various wrestlers were named in the allegations, like - Marty Scrull, David Starr, Joey Ryan, and others being called out for abuse. They were subsequently fired from their companies. In WWE - Travis Banks, Ligero, Velveteen Dream, Gallagher, and Joe Coffey were either released or suspended for their names coming out during the movement.

Gallagher has since made a statement admitting his fault and expressing his regrets.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of Jack Gallagher in this new venture.

