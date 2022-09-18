WWE News Roundup - Hall of Famer returning to the ring after a 12-year absence, Roman Reigns found it tough to work with a top superstar, First-time-ever match confirmed for Crown Jewel

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE News Roundup, where we gather all the top pro wrestling stories doing the rounds online.

The company wrapped up a massive press conference for Crown Jewel and confirmed a huge match for the Saudi Arabia event. Roman Reigns features heavily in today's roundup as he recently admitted that he found working with a former world champion challenging.

One of the greatest in-ring workers of all time is also set to return to wrestling for the first time in a while.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest WWE News Roundup:

#1. Ricky' The Dragon' Steamboat to make an in-ring return

As announced by Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will wrestle for the promotion in his return match on November 27.

The WWE Hall of Famer's first match after a four-year absence will happen as part of an event at North Carolina's Dorton Arena, and Perkins expects Steamboat's involvement to draw big numbers for the show.

"Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Steve Perkins told Sports Illustrated. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."

Ricky Steamboat's last match happened at an indie show in 2018, while his final match in WWE came against Drew McIntyre at a live event in 2009. It was reported sometime back that Steamboat had turned down the offer to be involved in Ric Flair's Last Match.

The 69-year-old legend has seemingly changed his mind about his retirement status and will be back for another match in over a month.

#2. Roman Reigns explains why it was tough to work with Brock Lesnar

When all is said and done, Brock Lesnar will be considered one of Roman Reigns' greatest rivals in WWE.

The Tribal Chief opened up about The Beast Incarnate on The IMPAULSIVE podcast and said that wrestling the former WWE Champion was no easy task.

Lesnar deploys a brutal suplex-based style in the squared circle, which can be a harrowing experience for talent on the receiving end. Additionally, Reigns noted that working with an "alpha male" like The Beast Incarnate was tough.

Reigns broke character and also praised Brock Lesnar's grasp of the wrestling business and achievements in the combat sports arena.

Here's what the undisputed world champion had to say about Lesnar:

"F**king Brock Lesnar, man, he picks you up and throws you on your head — there's nothing nice about that," Reigns said. "It's very tough to work with a human being like that — that some call him, like, the alpha male of our species. And it's true; he really is what he is. I mean, he's a great businessman, but at the same time, he has a legitimate background of MMA that when you get in the ring, there has to be some kind of protection of that legitimacy." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been at the forefront of WWE over several events. However, many don't expect them to cross paths again after their classic match at SummerSlam 2022. That said, the "never say never" adage always applies in wrestling!

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel

The rumors turned out to be true after all, as WWE officially confirmed Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at a highly-anticipated press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Cole kicked off the proceedings and introduced The Bloodline, who appeared together for the first time since the inclusion of Solo Sikoa. Triple H also attended the presser and explained why WWE had chosen to give Logan Paul a shot at Reigns' world championship.

As expected, both the champion and challenger traded barbs as they responded to questions from the media. Things even got a little physical as Reigns shoved Paul on the stage before Triple H intervened and stopped the situation from escalating.

Roman and Logan engaged in a customary staredown to wrap up an eventful press conference.

The two men will battle it out for the world championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.

Are you excited about the Reigns vs. Paul match-up? Sound off in the comments section below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far