Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion The Undertaker, Edge, and Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik is in an on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley. The two have gained much popularity since they became a part of The Judgment Day. While Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik holds the NXT North American Title. However, his grueling schedule has made it hard for him to spend time with his real-life fiancée.

#3 Dominik Mysterio comments on his relationship with his fiancée

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke to Bakers Bantering about how spending time with his fiancée has become challenging since he joined WWE. He further stated that the two have been together for so long that they find ways to make their long-distance relationship work.

"Man, it's honestly pretty hard doing, I guess, what we would call long distance because I'm in so many places, and it's (...) She was kinda prepared for it in a way because when I started training just to become a wrestler, I moved to Tampa for six months, and she was still in school, so she couldn't come with me."

Dominik and Marie Juliette met in Spanish class in high school. They have been together for nearly 12 years, and the couple shared the news of their engagement this year.

In recent months, Juliette has attended numerous WWE events, including WrestleMania 39. At the show, Dominik locked horns with his father, Rey Mysterio, in a high-octane match.

#2 Edge to become the next Undertaker?

Former WWE referee Nick Patrick recently spoke about Edge and the rumors surrounding his potential retirement. Patrick doesn't think The Rated-R Superstar will retire anytime soon and could compete sporadically in the coming years.

He further said that Edge could become like The Undertaker, who was a special attraction for WWE in the final years of his active career.

"Everybody's talking about whether he's going to retire (...) I think he's going to be like The Undertaker," Nick Patrick speculated.

The Rated-R Superstar's WWE contract is expected to conclude in September. Two weeks ago, the Hall of Famer faced his real-life friend, Sheamus, in the final bout of his current deal.

Following Edge's triumph over his opponent, reports surfaced, indicating a lack of consensus regarding a contract extension between the Hall of Famer and the Stamford-based company.

#1 Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim set to come out of retirement

Former Women's Champion Gail Kim is set to return to the ring for IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th episode.

Kim made an official announcement on her social media that she would team up with Awesome Kong in her return match.

"If Kong is coming back, so am I. My greatest rival is about to become my greatest partner. And at IMPACT 1000, that is when to celebrate the Knockouts division."

IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA, is gearing up for a magnificent 1000th episode of its weekly show. The program will also feature the return of Hall of Famers Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley. With so many iconic names making their in-ring returns on the show, it will undoubtedly be a night to remember.