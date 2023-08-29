49-year-old legend will be like The Undertaker in WWE, according to former employee

Many pro wrestlers worldwide aspire to be like WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Former referee Nick Patrick believes Edge can replace The Deadman as the company's special attraction going forward.

The Rated-R Superstar's contract with the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly set to expire next month. He wrestled the final match of his current deal against long-time friend, Sheamus, two weeks ago on SmackDown. After Edge's victory over The Celtic Warrior, a report claimed that the Hall of Famer and the Stamford-based promotion couldn't agree on a new contract.

Many believed the 49-year-old would jump ship to AEW after his current deal expired. However, the legend squashed the rumors, mentioning that he had already been offered a new contract and there was no beef between the two parties.

Amid widespread speculation about Edge's future, Nick Patrick commented on his former colleague's retirement plans. He claimed that The Rated-R Superstar was unlikely to hang up his boots and had earned the right to work only major shows like WrestleMania. He used The Undertaker's example to explain his viewpoint as The Deadman became a special attraction for WWE in the final years of his career.

On the latest episode of the Monday Mail podcast, the former referee said:

"Everybody's talking about whether he's going to retire (...) I think he's going to be like The Undertaker," Nick Patrick said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long says there's a place for The Undertaker in wrestling even now

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently mentioned that The Deadman's on-screen character was evergreen and would resonate with the modern-day audience if the company used it correctly.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long explained how 'Taker's character "would never die." He also suggested WWE use the former world champion on TV for special appearances.

"The Undertaker would never die. I think there's a place now for 'Taker. I don't think it needs to be where he's wrestling full-time, or he's back into the character. I'll have him make a special appearance every now and then to keep that name alive. But Undertaker will never die."

Check out the full episode below:

It remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar will make sporadic appearances like The Undertaker upon possibly re-signing with the company.

Do you think Edge is like The Deadman in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE