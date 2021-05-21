WWE News Roundup: Possible Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins feud, Brock Lesnar called "unprofessional", Bray Wyatt breaks silence (May 21, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Seth Rollins had strong words for Roman Reigns after their recent interactions in WWE.

A SmackDown star gave his honest reaction to Brock Lesnar's stint in Japan. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt recently asked a significant question to his social media followers.

Not too long ago, Mick Foley's daughter revealed her battle with a rare disorder, and a popular star has reacted to this news. Also, Kofi Kingston put over a SmackDown talent on the subject of WWE's Money in the Bank ladder match.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Seth Rollins comments on his current relationship with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns share some important history, thanks to their time in The Shield. Rollins has recently crossed paths with Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown, with Cesaro being a common link for both sides.

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Rollins had a brief staredown with Reigns, teasing a feud between them. The former allies haven't directly kickstarted a war with each other, but any significant tease in WWE could lead to major developments in the long run.

Appearing on the 100th episode of WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins spoke about Roman Reigns' latest conflict with Jimmy Uso. The Messiah sent a warning to The Tribal Chief's family:

"If his cousins don't stay out of my business, I'm gonna make it my business to shut them up the same way I did to Cesaro," Rollins said. "So, it seems to me that he's got one of them under control. Now, if he wants to get Jimmy on the same page as Jey, [they need to] respect [me]. And I'm gonna give him the opportunity to do that just as I know he would to me."

Rollins is quite open to giving Reigns a chance to resolve his family conflict. However, the former made it abundantly clear that if he suffers any more consequences as a result of the Anoa'i family drama, things might change drastically:

"But like I told him, straight up, I don't care who you are; Head of The Table or The Tribal Chief, you're my brother," Rollins continued. "You're Roman Reigns but when we're face to face, we're equals my friend. So I'm gonna give you the opportunity to get what you need to get done with your family. That's your business. If it happens again, we'll run into trouble."

During the same interview, Seth Rollins claimed that he and Roman Reigns don't need to have a working relationship to be on the same page, especially when it comes to Cesaro.

Reigns defeated Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, and Rollins brutalized The Swiss Superman after the match, thereby resuming their feud. While Rollins and Cesaro's rivalry may not be over yet, a newsworthy WWE match between the former Shield members could happen in the future.

