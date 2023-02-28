WWE News Roundup: More on Roman Reigns' backstage heat with former champion, Multiple top superstars refused to face 6-time world champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup. We aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece revolves around top names like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Hulk Hogan.

In this edition, we will take a deeper look at what allegedly started Roman Reigns' backstage heat with former champion Enzo Amore. This article will also look at what WWE is possibly doing wrong with Kevin Owens and how a top legend convinced superstars to compete against Hulk Hogan after they refused to do so. So without further ado, let's dive into today's WWE News Roundup.

#3 Details on Roman Reigns' alleged heat with Enzo Amore

Roman Reigns allegedly had backstage heat with former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and even asked him to deboard a bus following an altercation. Amore confirmed that Reigns had indeed 'punished' him after he hit a fellow superstar on the bus.

Heath Slater revealed to the WSI that it was Curtis Axel who Amore had hit. Describing the scuffle, Slater said:

"I did see Enzo and Curtis Axel get into a little scuff on the bus. Enzo was blaring music. There was too many speakers going on, and I remember Hennig [Axel], man – when Hennig gets in a mood, he gets in a mood – and I remember him grabbing the speaker and tossing it up through the aisle.''

Reigns' alleged bad blood with Amore did not end with that one incident. Mike Chioda revealed that Reigns did not allow the former champion to change in the locker room as he felt Amore had disrespected the business.

#2 Many top superstars refused to work with Hulk Hogan when he returned to WWE

Jim Ross revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that as the WWE Head of Talent Relations, he had to convince many superstars to agree to face Hulk Hogan when he returned in 2002.

Several stars were unwilling to work with The Hulkster and were unhappy with his comeback. Ross said that he told them not to worry about their spot as Hogan was already 49 years old at the time.

“Well, a lot of top guys were not interested in it, because they knew that it was going to create competition for that spot, or those spots. There are not enough spots to go around to cover everybody’s bases it needs and so forth,'' said Ross.

The AEW personality said he asked the talents why they were worried about their spot because of a man past his prime. Moreover, Hogan was very limited in what he could do physically. Ross said he did not understand their paranoia or angst about facing the former six-time WWE Champion.

#1 Vince Russo blasts Kevin Owens' booking on RAW

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance and helped The Street Profits as The Bloodline was attacking them. After securing a win over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa ambushed the former tag team champions. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo could not understand the purpose behind KO's actions. On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, he said:

"I don't understand. So, the heels go over and then KO comes out and stuns them. So what? So what, bro? You can Stun them till the cows come home. You got the shot for the title against Roman Reigns and you lost. Now The Prizefighter is going to come out every week and Stun them. For what?"

Russo speculated that the only reason for the spot was that the creative wanted Owens to be added to the card. He further insinuated that nobody pointed out that the segment made no sense during the backstage meeting discussing the angle.

