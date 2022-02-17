WWE News Roundup: Reason why Brock Lesnar changed his look, Hall of Famer ‘would die’ to face Roman Reigns 

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today, we have backstage stories on why a famous superstar changed his look, who wants to face Roman Reigns, and why a former star was scared of facing Brock Lesnar.

Additionally, we came across confident championship contenders, surprising statements on gimmick changes, and potential reasons behind a recent push.

Here, we look at the biggest stories that have ruled the headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Why did Brock Lesnar change his look for WWE return?

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Brock Lesnar says his kids dared him to wear a ponytail 🤣🤣 Brock Lesnar says his kids dared him to wear a ponytail 🤣🤣 https://t.co/e8wnbHmnZ3

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly enjoying his current run as a babyface. In addition to the change in his on-screen gimmick, we have also seen him don a new style. The Beast Incarnate now rocks a Cowboy hat, and underneath it, he has a ponytail.

Lesnar recently revealed the real reason behind the change in his look, which is adorable. He shared the details during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and said:

“I’m just... yeah, I’ve been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like ‘I bet you I will.’”

Brock Lesnar is currently preparing for his Elimination Chamber match scheduled to take place this Saturday. He will join four other RAW Superstars inside the huge steel structure, hoping to dethrone Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer says he would die to face Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Ric Flair talked about potentially returning to the promotion for a match. He revealed that his first choice for the opponent is Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He also compared The Tribal Chief to his iconic rival Ricky Steamboat and said he “would die” to square off in a match against the current version of Reigns.

"I would die to wrestle Roman Reigns the way he is right now. How good-looking is that kid? He’s Steamboat,” said Ric Flair.

Since parting ways with the company, Ric Flair has shared his opinion on the current product with top superstars in his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. While he has been kind towards some like Roman Reigns, he has blatantly criticized others like Becky Lynch.

He recently talked about his equation with the RAW Women’s Champion and recalled how he treated her as his daughter before the fallout.

