WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns’ apology to AEW star, 3-time world champion reveals plans after his release (15th December, 2021)

#6 Why Roman Reigns apologized to AEW star after an appearance on WWE RAW

AEW star Ricky Starks once appeared on WWE television as an extra. Back in 2018, he was part of a segment on RAW that featured Roman Reigns. Starks played a US Marshall who was entrusted with the job of arresting Reigns.

He recalled the incident during a recent interview and revealed that Roman Reigns had to hit him hard because his hands were cuffed. He further stated that The Tribal Chief apologized to him backstage right after the segment even though he felt that there was no need for the same. Starks spoke highly of Reigns and said:

"So I went there, showed up, talked to Roman (Reigns). Everything was cool, he had to put these cuffs on, and they were really tight, and he goes, 'hey man, I can't do anything when I got my hands cuffed, so sorry ahead of time.' "And man, I went to grab him (imitates how he grabbed Reigns) like that to come out of the ring, and he woah (imitates how Reigns hit him very hard), and I said, 'oh okay.' Get in the corner, and he starts stomping the s— out of him. But he was a really great guy because afterward, he apologized," said Ricky Starks.

Roman Reigns did not appear on SmackDown last week, but he will return this coming Friday. He is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar on the blue brand and will defend his title against The Beast Incarnate at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

#5 Jeff Hardy breaks silence after his WWE release

Sam @Samantha_1713 Lolllll Jeff Hardy just said he was listening to “Release Me” by Wilson Phillips on Matt Hardy’s Twitch Lolllll Jeff Hardy just said he was listening to “Release Me” by Wilson Phillips on Matt Hardy’s Twitch

WWE legend Jeff Hardy was released earlier this week. He recently made an appearance in a video alongside his brother and AEW star Matt Hardy.

The iconic tag team revealed details about the new Twitch stream, and The Charismatic Enigma also made his first appearance on the same. He teased a big tag team match alongside his brother.

"Jeff Hardy said on Matt’s twitch stream that he would love to do an Ultimate Deletion tag match with Matt Hardy one day," wrote a viewer.

One of the listeners noted that Jeff Hardy was listening to "Release me" during Matt Hardy's Twitch stream.

Backstage details surrounding the former's WWE release suggested that he was sent back from a live event and refused to take upon the promotion's offer to seek help. Matt Hardy later insisted that his brother is, in fact, doing well and that there is no cause for concern.

