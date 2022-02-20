×
WWE News Roundup - Roman Reigns' backstage reaction to beating Goldberg, Major medical update on Bobby Lashley, Big change to WrestleMania match (February 19th, 2022)

Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.
Modified Feb 20, 2022 07:55 AM IST
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is in the books, and as expected, the latest news roundup is primarily about the fallout from the event.

A lot happened at WWE's latest Saudi Arabia offering as the outcome of the matches shaped the WrestleMania 38 card.

Bobby Lashley lost his championship in the Chamber match, and we have an update regarding his status and storyline future.

Roman Reigns reacted to his victory over Goldberg and sent a message to Brock Lesnar ahead of their WrestleMania clash. Regarding the highly-anticipated Mania match, the promotion also provided a significant stipulation update.

In addition to all the Elimination Chamber notes, we've covered a few other interesting stories in today's news roundup:

#5. WWE News Roundup (February 19th, 2022): Roman Reigns reacts to Elimination Chamber win, sends a message to Brock Lesnar

In a typically brief match, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber.

The Tribal Chief gave his backstage reaction to the victory in a Digital Exclusive, in which Reigns admitted that he was surprised by his greatness.

Roman reminded everyone that he always walked the talk and looked incredibly pleased with his performance at the Chamber:

"I try to teach my sons about humility every day, and I like to think I'm a humble Tribal Chief. But even I surprise my own self with my greatness. I'm a man of my word, and I Goldberg'd Goldberg," declared Roman Reigns.

You can check out what he said below:

.@WWERomanReigns has a message for his #WrestleMania opponent after a successful title defense. @HeymanHustle #WWEChamber https://t.co/IeDyT5Sb7Q

Roman Reigns also sent a message to his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Brock Lesnar, and promised that his long-time rival would eventually also acknowledge him.

"As far as Brock Lesnar, win, lose or draw, he is locked in for WrestleMania, and he will acknowledge me," vowed Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg kicked off the main show with a six-minute match that featured familiar spots and moves from both stars. Reigns picked up the win after choking Goldberg out with the Guillotine, and he indeed made a strong statement heading into one of the biggest WrestleManias ever.

