WWE News Roundup: Star may never be the same again after an unfortunate incident, Major pitch for Randy Orton, Babyface Roman Reigns?

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, among others.

Also, Michael Cole provided an unfortunate update on a hurt star, noting that his life may not be the same again. So without further delay, let's check it out and more.

#1. Dave Meltzer believes Randy Orton should defeat Gunther

Gunther is just one step away from becoming the King of the Ring as he defeated Jey Uso on RAW to cement his place in the finals. The Ring General will face either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga in Saudi Arabia.

Dave Meltzer provided his thoughts on the situation, noting that he would have Orton defeat the Bloodline member in the semi-finals. The veteran also added that he would also let the Legend Killer defeat Gunther to set up a match with Cody Rhodes down the road:

"As far as Orton or GUNTHER, if it were me, I'm putting over Orton. Because I think Orton and Cody Rhodes is a big money match. I could see Orton and Cody at SummerSlam," Meltzer said.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to collide given the history between the two. The American Nightmare is currently embroiled in a feud with Logan Paul.

#2. WWE teasing Roman Reigns' face turn?

Roman Reigns changed the landscape of his WWE career with a heel turn in 2020. While the star thrived as a villain, many have been hoping for him to return as a babyface.

Sam Roberts believes that the same could be in the works with WWE uploading multiple Roman Reigns matches on YouTube:

The fact that they [WWE] put up the Corbin match, I definitely feel as though that was the last match before Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania that Roman actually lost. Corbin won that match. And so, the idea that you're putting that match up, I definitely think lends to building up Baron Corbin a little bit, which is a good thing, and also may kind of stoke the flames of Roman Reigns being a babyface.''

Solo Sikoa has been leading the Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. The Tribal Chief has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

#3. WWE star suffered brutal beatdown on RAW

Kale Dixon had to face the wrath of Bron Breakker on RAW last night. The former NXT Champion was furious at being left out of the King of the Ring tournament and took out his frustrations on Dixon.

The star suffered a brutal beatdown as Bron placed his head on steel steps and hit him with a steel chair. Michael Cole later provided an update on Kale, who was stretchered out of the arena. The RAW announcer noted that the situation is serious and Kale Dixon may never be the same again.