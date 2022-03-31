WWE News Roundup: Superstar was originally set to become World Champion before getting released, Backstage heat on former champion because of Roman Reigns, tag team praised

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about news revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy and The Undertaker.

Roman Reigns is known to be a backstage leader and has a lot of pull. However, a former champion has claimed that his friendship with The Tribal Chief led to people getting jealous of him and his tag-team partner. This article will also take a look at WWE's plans to push a former superstar who was instead released.

3) Rezar on having heat backstage because of Roman Reigns

Speaking to The Wrassingh Show, former WWE Superstar and RAW Tag Team Champion Rezar spoke about having heat with Baron Corbin. Rezar, who was a part of Authors of Pain in WWE, said that many people were jealous of him and his partner because they got along with high-profile talent like Roman Reigns.

He said that they would sit at the back of the bus with Reigns and have a great time. Rezar stated that some people were bothered by this.

''They couldn’t believe how friendly we were. We were sitting down with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, right? Such good-hearted guys, and I guess people felt bothered by it.”

2) Original plans for Muhammad Hassan to become World Champion in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Marc Copani, also known as Muhammad Hassan, spoke at Cafe De Rene. He revealed that before he was released by the company, they had plans for him to beat Batista to become world champion.

''I was gonna wrestle Batista in Washington D.C. at SummerSlam. It was supposed to be like the F-U from the Arab to the United States. I was gonna beat Batista, who was from D.C, hometown boy, big babyface, in D.C. to win the heavyweight title,” said Copani

Unfortunately, his gimmick became too controversial for television after a terrorist attack in London in 2005. Hassan would lose a match against The Undertaker, which was supposed to set him up for a program with Batista, and was taken off television.

1) Marty "The Moth" Martinez has major praise for The Hardy Brothers

Former Lucha Underground Champion Marty Martinez spoke about his time in WWE while speaking on SportsKeeda's UnSKripted. The Moth revealed that The Hardy Brothers once stopped by the locker room to greet all the new talent and wish them luck.

''They actually stopped at the locker room, just like ‘hey guys, you know we’ve all been there, I feel you so just keep going and keep it up, I’m glad you guys are here.’ It was cool, these guys care about the business and they really are actual nice people," Marty said.

The Hardy Brothers are tag team legends and currently compete for All Elite Wrestling. Jeff Hardy was released by WWE last year and made his AEW debut just a few weeks back.

