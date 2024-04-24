WWE News Roundup: Superstar shockingly released just a few days after his last match, Liv Morgan heartbroken, Drew McIntyre's announcement

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Liv Morgan and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Plus, another prominent name was released from his contract just a couple of weeks after his last match. So without further delay, let's get started:

#1. Liv Morgan heartbroken after another loss

Liv Morgan came up short once again as Becky Lynch won the Battle Royal on this week's RAW to win the recently-vacated Women's World Championship. The 29-year-old was seen heartbroken after the loss while The Man celebrated in the ring.

Morgan has been the runner-up for this year's Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match.

Liv also had a segment with Dominik Mysterio ahead of the Battle Royale. It looks like the company is building up towards a union between the two.

#2. Drew McIntyre announced himself for King of the Ring

King of the Ring is set to return next month, with Gunther and Xavier Woods already declaring themselves for the prestigious tournament. Now, Drew McIntyre has also thrown his hat in the ring.

The Scottish Warrior has had a rough last few weeks as he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest shortly after winning it at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre also failed to win the number one contenders match on RAW as CM Punk cost him the opportunity to go after Priest.

#3. Cameron Grimes has been released from WWE

The list of superstars that have been recently released from WWE continues to grow with Cameron Grimes being the latest superstar to join the list of recent layoffs. The 30-year-old posted a heartbreaking video to break the news.

Grimes was in action on the April 12, 2024 episode of SmackDown where he faced Bron Breakker. However, he suffered a loss within two minutes. After a successful run on the developmental brand, the former Trevor Lee was drafted to SmackDown last year.

#4. Mandy Rose comments on WWE seemingly erasing her NXT title reign

Mandy Rose recently addressed WWE seemingly erasing her 413-day NXT Women's Championship reign. The star was not mentioned by Tatum Paxley during her recent promo on NXT which fueled the speculations.

During a recent episode of her Power Alphas Podcast, Mandy commented on the situation:

"I did see a lot of comments. I wasn't really gonna respond 'cause I know how that happens. You know, if I respond, it starts to get crazy. But I did respond to one comment and all I said was: 'Yes, disappointing but not really surprised or not really not surprising.' And some people, you know, kinda went off on that and had their opinions and whatnot," she said.

Mandy was released from the company in December 2022, shortly after dropping the title to Roxanne Perez. She has stayed off the wrestling radar ever since.

What did you make of Mandy Rose's comments?