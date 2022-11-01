WWE News Roundup: Triple H wants to stop 5-time world champion from ever returning? Top name on his backstage physical fight with six men

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting news stories revolving around top names like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Sheamus.

Shawn Michaels has become the quintessential head of NXT. Despite being an authority figure himself now, he was known to be quite the rebel and troublemaker during his younger days. It was during one such day when Michaels started a fight with six men in a bar and ended up getting beaten up by them.

#3. Shawn Michaels comments on his brawl with six men

In October 1995, WWE legend Shawn Michaels would get thrashed by ex-Marines outside a bar. The WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative shed some light on the incident while speaking to Logan Paul on his imPaulsive podcast. Michaels said that he doesn't remember much since he was 'hammered.'

"I know as much as what I’ve known back then because I was all hammered and then I woke up in the hospital. I don’t know how accurate that is because we were all not in the best shape. I’m sure I was being obnoxious, but I have no recollection of any of that,'' said HBK. [H/T:WINC]

Michaels also said that the last thing he remembers from that night was dropping off his coat at the coat check and then waking up in the hospital. He admitted that it wasn't the first or the last time something like that happened with him.

#2. Triple H against CM Punk returning to WWE?

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell believes Triple H will try to stop CM Punk from ever returning to the company. Speaking on SportsKeeda's Smack Talk, the former manager said that WWE doesn't need CM Punk and thinks that The Game would be against the idea of the former AEW Champion returning.

"Triple H is going to stop CM Punk from ever setting foot in WWE. And they [WWE] don't need him. If this had been three months ago, they needed everything three months ago. But they kind of filled those gaps in and I don't think there's any need for CM Punk," said Mantell.

CM Punk made his return to wrestling when he joined AEW last year. However, he has been out of action ever since his backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It is being reported that the company is trying to buy out his contract, and the chances of him going back to AEW are bleak.

#1. Sheamus posts a heartwarming photo following his wedding

Former World Champion Sheamus recently married long-time partner Isabella Revilla. His wedding was attended by superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins. AEW stars Miro, and Claudio Castagnoli were also in attendance, among others. He recently posted a photo of the newly married couple on Twitter.

Sheamus was written off SmackDown following a brutal assault by Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. His tag team partners Ridge Holland and Butch avenged him last week on SmackDown by picking up a win against Zayn and Solo Sikoa. With The Celtic Warrior being highly popular, it is likely that he will return to great fanfare and resume his feud against The Bloodline.

