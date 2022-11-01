WWE Superstar Sheamus posts a heartwarming picture after getting married last week

WWE Superstar Sheamus tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla last Friday in a fairytale wedding in New York City. The Celtic Warrior recently posted a picture of himself alongside his beautiful bride on Twitter.

The Great White and Isabella started dating in 2017, and after spending nearly four years together, the duo got engaged in July last year. The Celtic Warrior was recently written off of TV programming after an attack by The Bloodline on SmackDown two weeks ago. The villainous faction injured his arm, which was a kayfabe reason to give him time off for the wedding.

Several people who attended the wedding took to social media to share pics from the happy occasion. Sheamus also joined in as he posted a picture of the newlyweds on his official Twitter handle.

"Fairytale of New York," he tweeted.

Sheamus' wedding was attended by several former and current WWE Superstars

The former WWE Champion has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 15 years. Naturally, he is close to several talents who have worked for the company.

Sheamus' wedding was attended by several current and former WWE stars. For his groomsmen, the Irish star chose his real-life best friend and on-screen rival Drew McIntyre, along with Miro (fka Rusev).

Miro was accompanied by his wife CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE. AEW star and Sheamus' former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) attended the event as well.

Also in attendance were power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, with The Visionary showing off an exciting new look. The current United States Champion was seen in his bright blonde hair look, similar to the look he had during his time in The Shield when he made his main roster debut alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Matt Riddle and Damian Priest were also present to shower their blessings upon the newlyweds. Naomi, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming since May, was also in attendance.

While it is unclear how long Sheamus will be out, his faction members Ridge Holland and Butch will be in action at Crown Jewel. The duo will have a chance at retribution as they take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

The match was made official following Butch and Ridge Holland’s victory over Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown last week.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes to congratulate the happy couple as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes