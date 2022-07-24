WWE News Roundup - Vince McMahon allegedly harassed a female star, Alexa Bliss' message to the retired boss, two big stars willing to return to the company

We're back with a stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, and it should surprise nobody that Vince McMahon has been heavily featured in this edition.

#1. Paul London reveals details of Vince McMahon allegedly harassing Ashley Massaro

Several stories about Vince McMahon are gradually emerging online in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations that have been leveled against the veteran.

Paul London revealed on the Cafe De Rene podcast that Vince McMahon allegedly often tried to get Ashley Massaro to fly on his jet. The former CEO would even go up to her hotel room and knock on her door several times, which wasn't a comfortable situation for Massaro.

London stated that the female star, who worked for WWE between 2005 and 2008, cried while telling him about her unsettling interactions with the boss.

"I do remember, specifically, many times when she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them. Kevin Dunn, Bucktooth Bucky, would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them… Every now and then, they'd always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, he'd be knocking on her door and trying to get her to answer," said London.

Ashley Massaro, unfortunately, passed away on May 16th, 2019, merely a few days before her 40th birthday.

#2. The wrestling world reacts to Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon's retirement sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world hours before this week's SmackDown. Fans and talent certainly weren't prepared for the announcement.

Nonetheless, the 77-year-old veteran confirmed that he is finally stepping away from all his WWE duties and many top personalities from the wrestling community shared their reactions to the shocking news.

Alexa Bliss sent a straightforward two-word message to Vince McMahon following Stephanie McMahon's address on SmackDown:

Many other current and former talents took to Twitter to pay tribute to Vince McMahon. Despite issues in his personal life, the former WWE CEO is widely considered the greatest wrestling promoter of all time.

The likes of Pat McAfee, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Paige, Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, and many others tweeted in response to Vince McMahon's retirement, as you can see below:

Vince McMahon seems to be done with WWE for good. In his absence, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as the co-CEOs of the company.

#3. The Bella Twins are open to a WWE return

During a recent interview with TVInsider, The Bella Twins confirmed that they wouldn't rule out returning to the squared circle one more time.

Nikki and Brie Bella have not wrestled since competing at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and are happy with their lives post-WWE.

However, Nikki explained that the talent couldn't stay away from the ring for long. She and her sister would be willing to return if there was a chance to "enhance another female star."

The Bella Twins don't wish to take the spotlight away from current superstars who appear weekly on TV. However, the former Divas Champions will consider storylines where they can help other wrestlers:

"Wrestling never leaves you. I hear that from all the past legends. Wrestling is always there with you. I'm told nobody ever retires…. If it's the right moment and it makes sense, we will be back. The one thing Brie and I have been so respectful of is the other women's time. They are there every week. They work really hard. We never want to come in and take away an opportunity. If there is an opportunity where it enhances a female superstar, we would be there in a heartbeat," said Nikki.

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They remain two of the most recognizable faces in women's wrestling despite their absence from the business.

